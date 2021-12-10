Follow This 1.8-Mile Trail In Rhode Island To A Unique Rock Formation

The diverse landscapes of Rhode Island are just a part of what makes the state so fascinating and beautiful. With forests, ponds, pristine beaches, rocky coastlines, and numerous wildlife preserves and sanctuaries, there’s just so much to explore. If you’ve ever been to the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown, you know it’s quite a special place. And best of all, you can find an absolutely fascinating rock formation in Rhode Island here! Let’s take a look.

The 325-acre Norman Bird Sanctuary is located in Middletown on Aquidneck Island. On the property is an environmental education center with a museum as well several hiking trails.

The sanctuary is popular among bird watchers and nature enthusiasts and even offers guided bird walks and a variety of nature programs throughout the year.

One of the most impressive natural features at the Norman Bird Sanctuary is a unique rock formation that invokes a sense of wonder and amazement to those who see it.

To get to the rock formation, known as Hanging Rock, you can take a hike along the easy/moderate Gray Craig Trail. This is a 1.8-mile out-and-back trail that experiences little foot traffic.

The well-marked trail will take you through forest and meadow until you eventually reach Hanging Rock, an incredible geological wonder that's right here in Rhode Island!

The impressive rock is an absolute marvel that towers above. If you are able to climb to the top, you'll be treated to some of the best views in the state.

To hike at Norman Bird Sanctuary, you are required to pay a trail fee, which is well worth it for what you get to see. Trails are open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

Are you ready for a hike to Hanging Rock, a unique rock formation in Rhode Island? Have you been to the Norman Bird Sanctuary for a hike or bird watching? Visit AllTrails for a trail map to Hanging Rock and visit the Norman Bird Sanctuary website for more information.

Address: Norman Bird Sanctuary, 583 3rd Beach Rd, Middletown, RI 02842, USA