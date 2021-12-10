Follow This 1.8-Mile Trail In Rhode Island To A Unique Rock Formation
The diverse landscapes of Rhode Island are just a part of what makes the state so fascinating and beautiful. With forests, ponds, pristine beaches, rocky coastlines, and numerous wildlife preserves and sanctuaries, there’s just so much to explore. If you’ve ever been to the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown, you know it’s quite a special place. And best of all, you can find an absolutely fascinating rock formation in Rhode Island here! Let’s take a look.
Are you ready for a hike to Hanging Rock, a unique rock formation in Rhode Island? Have you been to the Norman Bird Sanctuary for a hike or bird watching? Visit AllTrails for a trail map to Hanging Rock and visit the Norman Bird Sanctuary website for more information.
Address: Norman Bird Sanctuary, 583 3rd Beach Rd, Middletown, RI 02842, USA
