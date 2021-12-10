ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Snow Fall From Your Cozy Finnish Sauna In Arkansas’ Scenic Ozark Mountains

By Daniella DiRienzo
 5 days ago

Seeking a picturesque winter retreat? No sweat! We found just the place on Airbnb. Nestled in the Ozarks, the custom-built rental is brimming with fantastic features, including a hot tub and Finnish sauna. It’s truly the perfect place to cure your winter blues!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01v38x_0dJHGWA800
During the winter season, the Ozark Mountain region is transformed into a winter wonderland.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zDPdc_0dJHGWA800
There are lots of places you can experience the seasonal beauty of the Ozarks, including this secluded Beaver Lake vacation rental.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNWux_0dJHGWA800
Touted as an “ultra high-end, custom-built house," it’s not lacking when it comes to bells and whistles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1EDy_0dJHGWA800
An open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, gorgeous stonework, and lots of cedar are among the home’s most desirable design features.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0r0A_0dJHGWA800
Outside, there’s a two-level deck, which features seating, a hot tub, and sauna.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PG3wu_0dJHGWA800
State-of-the-art, the hot tub is equipped with a salt water system, 54 jets, a lighting system, reclining bench, head rests, and room for 5 – 6.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnEjN_0dJHGWA800
The sauna is, by far, the home’s best perk. (Seriously, how many homes have a private sauna?!)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieJ03_0dJHGWA800
It might look small from the outside, but don’t be fooled. It accommodates 5 – 6 people and features several different levels of benches for sitting and lying down.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7zAA_0dJHGWA800
Finnish in design, it can be used as a dry sauna or steam sauna.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSARU_0dJHGWA800
When you’re not sweating it out in the sauna, there are lots of other amenities to enjoy, including hiking trails, a pro foosball table, and the nearby Beaver Lake.

Well, what do you think? Are you ready to head to this Airbnb and let all your stress melt away? For more info, check out the listing on Airbnb.

So, did you know about this lakeside retreat – complete with a Finnish sauna? Ever stayed at this unique Airbnb in Arkansas? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

This isn’t the only relaxing getaway in Arkansas. Click here for a cabin that’s perfect for a chilly weekend.

