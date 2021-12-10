Watch Snow Fall From Your Cozy Finnish Sauna In Arkansas’ Scenic Ozark Mountains

Seeking a picturesque winter retreat? No sweat! We found just the place on Airbnb. Nestled in the Ozarks, the custom-built rental is brimming with fantastic features, including a hot tub and Finnish sauna. It’s truly the perfect place to cure your winter blues!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

During the winter season, the Ozark Mountain region is transformed into a winter wonderland.

There are lots of places you can experience the seasonal beauty of the Ozarks, including this secluded Beaver Lake vacation rental.

Touted as an “ultra high-end, custom-built house," it’s not lacking when it comes to bells and whistles.

An open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, gorgeous stonework, and lots of cedar are among the home’s most desirable design features.

Outside, there’s a two-level deck, which features seating, a hot tub, and sauna.

State-of-the-art, the hot tub is equipped with a salt water system, 54 jets, a lighting system, reclining bench, head rests, and room for 5 – 6.

The sauna is, by far, the home’s best perk. (Seriously, how many homes have a private sauna?!)

It might look small from the outside, but don’t be fooled. It accommodates 5 – 6 people and features several different levels of benches for sitting and lying down.

Finnish in design, it can be used as a dry sauna or steam sauna.

When you’re not sweating it out in the sauna, there are lots of other amenities to enjoy, including hiking trails, a pro foosball table, and the nearby Beaver Lake.

Well, what do you think? Are you ready to head to this Airbnb and let all your stress melt away? For more info, check out the listing on Airbnb.

So, did you know about this lakeside retreat – complete with a Finnish sauna? Ever stayed at this unique Airbnb in Arkansas? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

This isn’t the only relaxing getaway in Arkansas. Click here for a cabin that’s perfect for a chilly weekend.