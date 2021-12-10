Try The Ultimate Nighttime Adventure With A Bike Ride At Leopards Loop Glow Trail In Arkansas

Glow on the ultimate nighttime adventure with a bike ride along Leopards Loop Glow Trail! Embedded with glow-in-the-dark pebbles throughout, it provides a magical setting for an exhilarating after-dark bike ride. And since the trail is suitable for riders of all ages, it’s the perfect destination for a family adventure.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Sure to result in a “fast, flowy, and glowy” ride, Leopards Loop Glow Trail in Bentonville is a beginner flow trail with glow-in-the-dark pebbles embedded within its surface.

It’s pretty unique, and not just to Arkansas. Leopards Loop Glow Trail is believed to be the first trail in the world with a glow-in-the-dark, hardened chip-seal surface.

The trail, which was designed by Rock Solid Trail Contracting, glows during nighttime hours or in the presence of a blacklight.

Of course, there’s a lot more to love about the trail than its vibrant glow. Spanning 1,300 feet, it boasts smooth berms, rollers, and a couple features to catch some air.

The trail’s one-way direction is another huge perk, as it allows riders to travel at greater speeds without the fear of colliding into other cyclists. Plus, it boosts the confidence of new riders.

Though fun enough for longtime enthusiasts, the trail is tame enough for young riders, making it a great choice for families.

For more info on Leopards Loop Glow Trail, as well as northwest Arkansas’ other great bike trails, click here. You can also check out the Visit Bentonville Facebook page.

So, did you know about this glow-in-the-dark bike trail? Ever ridden along the Leopards Loop Glow Trail? If so, what’d you think? Do you know of another amazing place to ride? Tell us!

This isn’t the only place for a unique bike ride. Click here to read about the country’s first bike playground, which is right here in Arkansas.

Address: Leopards Loop Glow Trail, 1500 NW A St, Bentonville, AR 72712, USA