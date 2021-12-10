ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Try The Ultimate Nighttime Adventure With A Bike Ride At Leopards Loop Glow Trail In Arkansas

By Daniella DiRienzo
 5 days ago

Glow on the ultimate nighttime adventure with a bike ride along Leopards Loop Glow Trail! Embedded with glow-in-the-dark pebbles throughout, it provides a magical setting for an exhilarating after-dark bike ride. And since the trail is suitable for riders of all ages, it’s the perfect destination for a family adventure.

Sure to result in a “fast, flowy, and glowy” ride, Leopards Loop Glow Trail in Bentonville is a beginner flow trail with glow-in-the-dark pebbles embedded within its surface.
It’s pretty unique, and not just to Arkansas. Leopards Loop Glow Trail is believed to be the first trail in the world with a glow-in-the-dark, hardened chip-seal surface.
The trail, which was designed by Rock Solid Trail Contracting, glows during nighttime hours or in the presence of a blacklight.
Of course, there’s a lot more to love about the trail than its vibrant glow. Spanning 1,300 feet, it boasts smooth berms, rollers, and a couple features to catch some air.
The trail’s one-way direction is another huge perk, as it allows riders to travel at greater speeds without the fear of colliding into other cyclists. Plus, it boosts the confidence of new riders.
Though fun enough for longtime enthusiasts, the trail is tame enough for young riders, making it a great choice for families.

For more info on Leopards Loop Glow Trail, as well as northwest Arkansas’ other great bike trails, click here. You can also check out the Visit Bentonville Facebook page.

So, did you know about this glow-in-the-dark bike trail? Ever ridden along the Leopards Loop Glow Trail? If so, what’d you think? Do you know of another amazing place to ride? Tell us!

This isn’t the only place for a unique bike ride. Click here to read about the country’s first bike playground, which is right here in Arkansas.

Address: Leopards Loop Glow Trail, 1500 NW A St, Bentonville, AR 72712, USA

There Is An Entire Christmas Village In Arkansas And It’s Absolutely Delightful

When it comes to holiday displays, the Stewart Family Christmas Light Display is tough to beat. Using millions of lights, hundreds of inflatables, and festive décor, the family creates a magical Christmas village – complete with train, pony, and camel rides. Remember, the Stewart Family's yuletide display is going on now through January 3, 2022.
Christmas At The Park Is One Of Arkansas’ Biggest, Brightest, And Most Dazzling Drive-Thru Light Displays

With thousands of lights, dozens of decorative pieces, and a football field-length lighted tunnel, Christmas at the Park is one of the biggest, brightest, and most dazzling drive-thru light displays in Arkansas. It's got more to offer than twinkling lights and festive décor, though. Guests can also enjoy a slew of seasonal activities, from photos
The Eureka Springs Christmas Festival In Arkansas That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Every holiday season, the Hallmark channel releases tons of magical Christmas movies. However, the Hallmark channel isn't the only place you'll find whimsical seasonal celebrations. Arkansas' very own Eureka Springs hosts a yearly yuletide affair that gives the celebrations seen on TV a run for their money.
Christmas And Candlelight Is A 19th Century Christmas Celebration In Arkansas That Will Take You Back In Time

Make this Christmas one to remember by travelling back in time and enjoying a traditional 19th century holiday celebration at Christmas and Candlelight! Authentically old-fashioned, the annual event includes 19th century-style decorations, festive music, and more. Remember, the 2021 Christmas and Candlelight is December 10th and 11th, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
7 Ways To Make The Most Of Arkansas’ Crazy Weather

The details may vary depending on which city you're in, but one thing we can all agree on is the craziness of Arkansas weather. Here in the River Valley, temperatures have been known to have single digits for New Years Day, only to immediately jump to the high 50s.
Everyone In Arkansas Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once

The Junk Ranch in Arkansas is located in Prairie Grove, and it has so much more to offer than your average flea market. During their two-day market events, more than 100 vendors gather on a 35-acre property, giving you so many vintage, handmade, and salvage shopping options that you'll lose your junkin' mind.
As Cute As Can Be, Hardy Sweet Shop In Arkansas Is A Sweet Dream Come True

One visit to Hardy Sweet Shop and you’ll have a whole new understanding of the expression, “like a kid in a candy store.” Not only is the shop absolutely adorable, but it’s stocked with sweets of all sorts, including old-fashioned candies that you likely haven’t seen in years (or forgot about all together). Between its appearance and selection of confections, Hardy Sweet Shop is a sweet dream come true!
The Skylark Café In Arkansas Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey

Some restaurants have food so good that people will travel from near and far just to get a bite. That's certainly the case with Skylark Café, which, despite its small town locale, continues to attract (and satisfy) hungry patrons from all over Arkansas and beyond. For more info, call Skylark Café at (870) 447-2354.
The Homemade Amish Goods From This Store In Arkansas Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

Pennsylvania Amish Country may be a long way from Arkansas, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get Amish goods in the Natural State. There are several stores stocked with fresh, homemade Amish items. One such store is Mountain Thyme Mercantile. A small town shop with a big selection of Amish goods (along with lots of other great items), it’s worth every mile it takes to reach!
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arkansas is for people who LOVE the Natural State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

