ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte woman to pitch handmade gnome business to ‘Shark Tank’

By Damany Lewis, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLQ1a_0dJHC32O00

CHARLOTTE — There’s nothing like home sweet home, but inside one Charlotte abode, you could call it “gnome sweet gnome.”

It was two years ago when Wendy Hoffmeister created her first little gnome.

“From the time I am waking up to the time I go to bed, I am making gnomes,” Hoffmeister said.

[ RELATED: Another local company lands a deal on ‘Shark Tank’ ]

She recalled making that first gnome to Channel 9.

“I thought it was cute,” she said. “I tried to sell it and it sold.”

Now, the business she and her daughter created has grown more than any gnome’s beard. The pair even sells seasonal gnomes — some for Valentine’s Day, Easter, and the popular St. Patrick’s Day gnome.

Sales of the handmade mythical creatures have taken off far and wide. More than 25,000 of them sold in just two years.

“Our gnomes are in every state in the U.S. We kept track,” Hoffmeister said. “We have shipped to numerous countries, we are up to 20 different countries.”

Producers from the hit show “Shark Tank” took notice and gave Hoffmeister a call after she submitted an application. The call means they’ll get to sit in front of the sharks and try to expand their gnome market domination.

As for the former labor and delivery nurse manager, her hard work hasn’t stopped while preparing for what “Shark Tank” could do for her business. Unlike their gnomes, Hoffmeister and her daughter’s eyes are wide open, excited about their future.

“We are excited to see how everything plays out and we are excited for our friends and family,” Hoffmeister said.

(WATCH: Small business owners adapt to supply chain woes during pandemic)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

What it takes to be ‘rich’ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — In order to land among the top 20% of earners in the Queen City, a person would have to be bringing home $129,044 per year, according to a recent analysis by GoBankingRates.com. [ ALSO READ: Lincoln County man ’s family will have “an amazing Christmas” after $100,000...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Expanded version of Catawba Two Kings Casino to open this week

CATAWBA NATION, N.C. — The expansion of the initial gaming facility at the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain is about to be completed. The Catawba Nation opened the pre-launch facility for the casino on July 1 with 500 gaming machines. It is operating while project leaders continue to prepare for the start construction of the full phases of the casino.
CATAWBA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Tank#Gnomes#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
68K+
Followers
76K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy