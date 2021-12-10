ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Wreck is the next game from BAFTA nominated indie Pixel Hunt

By News
Eurogamer.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePixel Hunt, the indie studio behind the BAFTA-nominated Bury Me, My Love, has revealed its new project: The Wreck. Described as a "mature 3D visual...

www.eurogamer.net

Related
TheSixthAxis

Slitterhead is the next game from the creator of Silent Hill

Slitterhead is the next game coming from Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of Silent Hill, Siren and Gravity Rush, and his first project since departing Sony Japan Studio in late 2020. Check it out:. Looking like a wild action horror game with creepy monsters morphing out of human forms and into...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Star Wars Eclipse is the next game from Quantic Dream

Quantic Dream’s Star Wars game has been announced: Star Wars Eclipse. Savour the cinematic reveal trailer here:. The trailer hit pretty much every note you could hope for from a sweeping Star Wars adventure. There were recognisable alien races, there were giant space battle, hustling and bustling cities on alien worlds, and of course some lightsaber fighting.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream reveals Star Wars: Eclipse

Star Wars: Eclipse is the heavily-rumoured new project from controversial Heavy Rain and Detroit developer Quantic Dream. As expected, this is the first video game set in the Star Wars franchise's new High Republic era. The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley noted the game was still in early development -...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Ex-Telltale Games team announce Star Trek: Resurgence

Star Trek: Resurgence is a new narrative adventure from former Telltale Games developers at freshly-formed Dramatic Labs - the new studio founded by ex-Telltale boss Kevin Bruner. A trailer was shown tonight during The Game Awards, showing new characters and the familiar pointy-eared face of Spock. It's coming to PC...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Wreck#Syrian
estnn.com

Game Awards 2021: Indie Game Announcement Recap

It’s not all AAA titles and big exclusive reveals at the Game Awards, sometimes it’s important to give some love to the smaller games. Outside the big lights, AAA titles, and musical performances are the hidden gems. The “I really like the look of” games, but we all move on and forget sometimes! So, in this article, we’ll remind you of all those smaller titles you might have missed during the Game Awards 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Indie Game Omno Gets a Release Date for Switch

With Help of Future Friends Games, Omno Is Set to Release on Nintendo Switch. It’s always nice to hear about Indie games getting a highlight. And one game, in particular, is getting a bit of a boost, thanks to Future Friends Games. Omno, an indie game, is going onto Nintendo Switch on December 16th, 2021. This game was previously released last summer on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, but there was surprisingly no release on the Nintendo Switch- until now.
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Indie Game of the Year Awards 2021

There were many awe-inspiring indie games in 2021 and we've collected the very best indies within 11 unique categories. Enjoy! 😄. The Blaster Master Zero series has been going strong ever since its 2017 debut with a remake of the classic NES game. Who knew that it would grow into a phenomenal franchise of its very own? Well, this latest and final entry in the trilogy ties everything together beautifully with the challenging and tight gameplay fully intact to create one unforgettable journey that's set in a mind-blowing intricate world.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Xbox's Winter Game Fest offers 36 demos of upcoming indie games

The ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest demo event has returned, in partnership with tonight's The Game Awards, offering 36 demos for unreleased indie games on Xbox One and Series X/S. The event runs until the 21st December, at which point you won't be able to download them anymore - although they should still be playable if you have them on your console.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Indie Games Spotlight–Ready to Rumble

Indie Games Spotlight is Goomba Stomp’s biweekly column where we highlight some of the most exciting new and upcoming independent games. The recent Game Awards may be dominating much of the gaming conversation, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t incredible indies worth celebrating too. In the mood to throw up hands as a medieval knight or embark on a vast roleplaying adventure? As always, we’re sure to have you covered. Let’s get going!
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

The Pixel Hunt Announces 3D Visual Novel The Wreck

In 2017, French developers The Pixel Hunt released Bury Me, My Love, an adventure game about Syrian refugees that quickly racked up quite a bit of acclaim, including a pair of BAFTA nominations. So it was certainly a treat to see their latest game, The Wreck, announced during the recent Future of Play showcase. Described as a 3D visual novel about survival, grief, motherhood, and sisterhood, The Wreck sees you playing as a failed screenwriter named Junon having to live through the aftermath of…well, as the trailer shows off in the end, a wreck. A car wreck, to be exact, one that has left her mother in critical condition. Now Junon has to relive their past and choose how to navigate through the present day, which different choices and dialogue options determining how Junon handles the future. The Wreck is due out in Spring on Steam, and looks to hopefully tell another engaging story.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Square Enix's fantasy adventure Forspoken gets May 2022 release date

Square Enix's striking fantasy adventure Forspoken (previously known as Project Athia) now has a release date and will be making its way to PlayStation 5 and PC on 24th May next year. Forspoken, if you're unfamiliar, casts players in the role of Frey Holland, an "ordinary young woman who must...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Blasphemous' final free expansion out now with a new ending leading into 2023's sequel

Blasphemous, developer The Game Kitchen's superb gothic action-platformer, has reached the end of its current adventure, wrapping things up with a final free expansion, Wounds of Eventide, that's available now on all platforms. Blasphemous, if you're unfamiliar, released to well-deserved acclaim back in 2019, sending players on a decidedly dark...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

The Game Awards 2021 live report

Our live coverage of this event has finished. — 02:43. Forgive me for going on about Space Marine 2 for a bit, but that's Ultramarines versus the Tyranids, with some Imperial Guard thrown in. What I thought was cool about the trailer was the Guard soldier seemed almost terrified of the Space Marines who came to save them. I quite liked that vibe there. The Space Marines aren't the good guys!
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

There's been another big Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion leak - this time with pictures

Details about Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next expansion, widely thought to be called Dawn of Ragnarok, have leaked via a Chinese web site. Ubisoft announced Valhalla would be receiving a second year of updates back in June, confirming several new expansions were on the way, starting in 2022. The publisher is yet to share specifics but clues spotted in Valhalla's Trophy list have suggested the first will be titled Dawn of Ragnarök.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

The Double A-Team: Enter the Matrix allowed us to become kung fu masters

Has anyone else been obsessively rewatching the latest trailer for the upcoming Matrix Resurrections film? I usually avoid trailers these days as they just give up the whole dang film for some reason. But the Matrix universe has so many unanswered questions, I couldn't resist. And now having seen it, there are so many more.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Falcon Age dev reveals new game as Thirsty Suitors

The new game by Falcon Age developer Outer Loop has been revealed as Thirsty Suitors. It's a joyful-looking game about a lady called Jala who's facing up to a life and decisions she once ran away from. This means dealing with an interfering family and even a string of exes and their broken hearts, which she appears to do by fighting them in exuberantly coloured showdowns. At one point, a presumed ex whips their top off to reveal a chiselled body before throwing a neon-outlined car at Jala.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

New story details in brand new Elden Ring trailer

A new story trailer for Elden Ring was shown at The Game Awards. While no gameplay was shown, the trailer gives more detail on the game's narrative - the bits George R. R. Martin has done. It also shows off the stunning artistic design, including a heavily armoured, scarlet-haired villain...
VIDEO GAMES

