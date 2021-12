I’m taking the gloves off. The American Association of Retired Persons, known as AARP, is putting out a shortlist of the best places to live in retirement. Idaho Falls is on the list. Now, I’ve been there, and there are some nice things, but it doesn’t measure up to other similar-sized cities with which it’s often confused. I’m talking Twin Falls! Last spring, a major trade publication claimed I worked there instead of “Twin” as it’s simply called. Then in late summer, some newspaper wretch from Boise made the same mistake. Both are in Idaho, but only one has any real claim to actual waterfalls (with several). The other has some sort of trickle.

