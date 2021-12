Southern Connecticut State University Owls (3-5, 1-3) vs Caldwell Cougars (4-5, 0-2 CACC) Location: James Moore Field House (New Haven, Conn.) The Southern Connecticut State University men's basketball team will play their fourth of five consecutive home games on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, when they host the Caldwell Cougars of the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC). Southern is currently 2-2 this season in the non-conference portion of their schedule, and 12-4 dating back to the 2018-2019 season.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO