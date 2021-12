The chief executive of Channel 4 has said that she does not think the broadcaster is a “left-wing organisation”.Alex Mahon has said “everyone” wants to talk to her about Channel 4’s future following the prospect of privatisation.The Government has been consulting on plans to privatise the broadcaster, which could be sold off to a private buyer, following concerns for its survival in the streaming era.Mahon, 48, told the Telegraph: “I don’t think we are a left-wing organisation.“I think we do have a particular focus on the young under our remit and a particular focus on the issues that concern them.“Ultimately,...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO