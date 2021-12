Multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren was welcomed back into the Crazy Horse fold a few years ago. But even though he jokingly calls himself “the young man of the band,” he’s not the new kid on the block. His history with Neil Young goes way back — five decades, in fact. As a teenager, he was drafted to play on the epochal After the Gold Rush sessions. From there, he worked closely with the Danny Whitten-era Horse on their self-titled 1970 debut. In between his own career, both with the band Grin and solo, plus a longstanding stint with Bruce Springsteen’s E-Street Band, Lofgren has often collaborated with Young; Tonight’s the Night, Trans, and MTV Unplugged all bear the unmistakable imprint of his elegant, earthy playing.

