Earth911 Inspiration: Living by Sufficiency Rather Than Excess

By Earth911
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s quote is from Yvon Chouinard, rock climber, environmentalist, and founder of outdoor gear retailer Patagonia. He said,...

Earth911 Inspiration: How Can I Help the World Today?

Today’s Earth911 inspiration is from American environmental activist Julia Butterfly Hill: “I wake up in the morning asking myself what can I do today, how can I help the world today.”. Earth911 inspirations. Post them, share your desire to help people think of the planet first, every day. Click the...
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
How to Spend a Perfect 48 Hours in Palm Springs

Welcome to the VERANDA Weekend Guides where we show you how to make the most of 48 hours in one of our favorite destinations. This time, we are headed to Palm Springs (come with us next fall!) to enjoy the organic splendor of Southern California and all the fantastic architecture this mid-century modernist destination has to offer. Plus, there are plenty of delicious eats and unique wellness experiences to enjoy along the way in the Coachella Valley.
Earth 911

Earth911 Quiz #45: Ocean Warming Challenge

Our oceans serve as a buffer to global warming by absorbing much of the heat that the vanishing polar ice doesn’t reflect back into space. Studies released in January 2019 suggest that earlier estimates of ocean warming were understated. In this quiz, test your knowledge of facts related to ocean warming.
The Independent

Plastic reduction rather than recycling is key to solving the waste crisis

The prime minister in October told a group of school children that Britons should reduce their consumption of plastic rather than rely on recycling. Whitehall is currently designing a deposit return scheme for drinks containers to come into force in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The introduction of a deposit return scheme is the perfect opportunity to disincentivise the purchasing of plastic drinks bottles.
kingstonthisweek.com

Gifts to encourage healthy, inspired living

Less is more, except when it comes to holiday gifting when it seems all rules go out the window. Still, you don’t have to spend a fortune to hit the mark. If we’re going to make it through another pandemic winter, you’ll want to keep spirits high, which is easily done with these perfect present suggestions.
MedicineNet.com

What Does the Color of Your Pee (Urine) Mean?

The liquid waste that comes from your body is called pee or urine. It's mostly made of water and other substances like electrolytes and chemicals. Your pee color can help you determine whether you're hydrated or not. Many other things can affect your pee color, smell, and thickness, including certain medications and foods.
Bucks County Courier Times

Guest Opinion: Rather than focus on reparations, let's lift everyone up

The USA Today editorial exploring reparations had some good thoughts but did not take them far enough. By focusing on the needs of the Black community, it missed the opportunity to make the case for programs that would benefit all groups and, by doing so, avoid the conflict that would certainly otherwise arise since many other groups would also feel deserving of extra resources (Native Americans in particular).
Footwear News

The 20 Best Hiking Boots for Men to Wear on Any Outdoor Adventure

A stout, dependable hiking boot is your ticket to the wilderness. Whether you’re approaching an alpine climb or whitewater run, packing into the backcountry for a two-week trip, or merely out for a day hike with the wife and kids at your local state park, having a pair of solid hiking boots is the first step in almost any outdoor endeavor. Simply put, you aren’t going to get far without the right pair of hiking boots. This probably explains why hiking shoe sales are skyrocketing right now, as more folks experience the outdoors than ever before. While hiking boots can vary widely...
The Independent

Turning the page to a new year: Style-savvy 2022 calendars

Why are many of us still drawn to paper calendars in this digital age?Karen Hernandez, senior product manager at the Museum of Modern Art in New York has theories.First, we can feel “more intimately tied to our plans, and get increased joy out of organizing our to-dos, when we can track them physically on analog calendars," she says.Also, "these calendars can express our style and bring beauty to otherwise monotonous days. Not only does the act of writing the event down stick in our minds more permanently, we’re also able to use the calendar for creative self-expression.”There are a...
Earth 911

Earth911 Podcast: Scott Lively on the Future of Beef and Meat Labeling

Scott Lively is the co-founder of the largest organic and grass-fed beef producer in the United States, Raise American, and is the author of a new book, For the Love of Beef: The Good, the Bad and the Future of America’s Favorite Meat. America has a massive appetite for beef. It’s a $111 billion-a-year industry that accounts for almost 5.4 million jobs, and Americans consume about 57 pounds a year per capita. In his book, he makes the case that a more sustainable meat industry can solve many of the environmental issues associated with concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), which produce about 85% of the steak and hamburger in the U.S. The key, according to Scott, is a move to grass-fed cattle raised in a far more distributed production system.
Earth 911

5 Non-Material Holiday Gift Ideas

By now you’ve probably seen the headlines warning that the shipping crisis threatens holiday shopping. The combination of workers sick with COVID-19, a lack of shipping containers, labor shortages, and natural disasters caused by climate change is going to make traditional gifts harder to find this holiday season. But those empty shelves may not be the disaster some are making them out to be. Not if you give non-material gifts this year.
The Independent

Artist Sally Mann wins top photography award for her wildfire series

American artist Sally Mann has been announced as the winner of a top photography prize for her series which captures the devastating wildfires in the Great Dismal Swamp in Virginia.The award ceremony for the ninth cycle of the Prix Pictet, the global award in photography and sustainability, was held at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London where Mann received a cash prize of 100,000 Swiss Francs (£82,000).The event marked the opening of an exhibition at the museum which showcases the 12 photographic series shortlisted for the prize, all of which explore the award’s theme of fire.📢JUST IN: the...
