The Holidays Are Fun, Even for Adults

Cowboy Claus Brings a Cowboy Christmas Dec 5th to the Briscoe for Some Western Fun. Cowboy Claus, Cookies and Cocoa Create San Antonio Holiday Fun at the Briscoe! Everyone knows that in Texas, the real Santa wears a cowboy hat and boots. And thanks to the Briscoe Western Art Museum, everyone can meet him! Enjoy the holidays in a Western way at the Briscoe’s Cowboy Christmas unfolding 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dec. 5. With the Briscoe brimming with holiday cheer, Cowboy Christmas fun is included with general museum admission. As always, children 12 and under receive free admission at the Briscoe, as do active duty members of the military, making the museum a terrific spot for local families to add to their holiday plans.

12 DAYS AGO