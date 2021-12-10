ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

The Holidays Are Fun, Even for Adults

KSDK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are fun for children, but are...

www.ksdk.com

FUN 107

Somerset Winterfest Is Holiday Family Fun for All Ages

The 2021 holiday season has been nothing but merry and bright this year now that we can get back to doing the things we love most. Over in Somerset, the town is getting ready to take that level of joy to the next level with its very first annual Winterfest.
danspapers.com

7 Fun Hamptons Holiday Gift Ideas for Your Kids (and Certain Adults)

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Kids love Christmas and the holiday season, and a big part of that is unwrapping incredible presents. Sure, we all like to fulfill our children’s wish lists, but it’s also nice to surprise them with a gift they didn’t even know they wanted. Shop locally to find these special goodies and you’ll be sure to bring back the excitement of the unexpected on Christmas morning.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
abc27 News

Holiday fun at ‘The Sweetest Place on Earth’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey is known as “The Sweetest Place on Earth.” When people think of Hershey, Hersheypark may instantly come to mind. But did you know that the sweetest park on earth is only one part of the number of things you can do at Hershey? The holiday season is no exception. The […]
HERSHEY, PA
hngnews.com

Holiday fun in downtown Sun Prairie

Downtown Sun Prairie has fun events for the holidays. Santa Saturdays – 12:30-2:30 p.m. Downtown is looking so festive with all of the decorations in the store/business windows and porches. People can vote for their favorites on the Downtown Sun Prairie Facebook through Dec. 15. The winner will be announced...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
highlandernews.com

Celebrate the holiday season with arts, fun

Residents and visitors to the Highland Lakes can get their fill of holiday cheer at upcoming events, including the annual Christmas concert at the library. On Friday, Dec. 3, Harmony School of Creative Arts will perform scenes from the classic Christmas ballet “Nutcracker” as well as caroling along the walkway. The performance will be from 6 to 7 p.m.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Long Beach Post

Christmas crafts for holiday fun & mental dexterity

While holiday celebrations will certainly look a little different this year, it doesn’t mean you can’t fill your house (and your time) with some fun holiday crafts! Here are 7 ideas to get you in the DIY spirit. The post Christmas crafts for holiday fun & mental dexterity appeared first on Long Beach Post.
WFMZ-TV Online

A Full Menu for Fun-Filled Holiday Festivities

(Family Features) When holiday gatherings turn into all-day events, having meals ready from morning to night becomes an important part of seasonal hosting. Starting with breakfast through the main course followed by a savory dessert, a full day of celebration calls for a variety of dishes. To help keep your...
flicksandfood.com

Cowboy Claus Brings Holiday Fun to the Briscoe

Cowboy Claus Brings a Cowboy Christmas Dec 5th to the Briscoe for Some Western Fun. Cowboy Claus, Cookies and Cocoa Create San Antonio Holiday Fun at the Briscoe! Everyone knows that in Texas, the real Santa wears a cowboy hat and boots. And thanks to the Briscoe Western Art Museum, everyone can meet him! Enjoy the holidays in a Western way at the Briscoe’s Cowboy Christmas unfolding 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dec. 5. With the Briscoe brimming with holiday cheer, Cowboy Christmas fun is included with general museum admission. As always, children 12 and under receive free admission at the Briscoe, as do active duty members of the military, making the museum a terrific spot for local families to add to their holiday plans.
coastalpoint.com

Weekend Wonderland brings holiday fun to the beach

Hosted annually on the first three Saturdays in December, Weekend Wonderland in Bethany kicks off Dec. 4, running from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., throughout downtown Bethany Beach. Local merchants will offer special promotions and activities, and a variety of festivities. The event will kick off with the Town of Bethany Beach’s Holiday Happenings on Dec. 4, which will include a tree-lighting, clothing and food drive, trolley rides and more.
KSAT 12

Capture cozy Christmas memories with these fun holiday gifts

As it’s the most wonderful time of the year, it can also be a stressful time to find perfect gifts. Keep in mind, it’s the season of giving. If you need some assistance with finding gifts for friends and family members, we’ve got you covered. Don’t forget, Christmas can be...
Daily Journal

Your guide to finding holiday fun in the Parkland

Through Dec. 10: UniTec's annual Holiday Food Drive is accepting canned and non-perishable items, as well as cash donations and checks made out to Save-A-Lot in Bonne Terre. For more information, call 573-431-3300. Through Dec. 26: Stone Park's Christmas in Lights north of Bonne Terre is being held now through...
FARMINGTON, MO
Photofocus

Quick tips for fun holiday mini sessions in the studio

By now, many couples and families are already getting their Christmas portraits taken. So, it’s time for portrait photographers to get extra creative with these festive projects. Mini portrait sessions are great for squeezing in as many clients as you can in the first weeks of the holiday season. If you prefer to work in the studio, these tips for holiday mini sessions should give you some ideas.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Larchmont Chronicle

Mix good deeds with fun for a holiday cocktail

Now that the holidays are upon us and we are able to leave our homes, it’s a wonderful feeling to help others. Sometimes helping means attending a festive event to raise funds for an organization, and sometimes it’s volunteering to create fun for someone else. Whichever you prefer, here are some opportunities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wjhl.com

Holiday fun at the Mall at Johnson City

(WJHL) Sheila Reed with the Mall at Johnson City tells us about the Christmas Tree lighting and other events coming up Saturday, December 4th. For more information visit www.mallatjohnsoncity.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
thecoastlandtimes.com

Fun-filled evening kicks off the holiday season, Currituck style

Join in on the holiday fun at the Currituck County Center of NC Cooperative Extension on December 3. The night begins with Reindeer Games at 5:30 p.m., the annual tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. and culminates with the main event, Currituck’s Annual Holiday Parade at 7 p.m. Come out early...
WWLP 22News

From fashion to fun this holiday season!

(Mass Appeal) – Whether you’re looking for great gift ideas, fun decorations or some great wine selections this holiday season, Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn has you covered!. Segment sponsored by: Taylor Made Productions.
kvrr.com

LIVE: Holiday Fun at the Fargo Theatre

It’s a big month for the Fargo Theatre and holiday entertainment. The Fargo Theatre is once again giving us the chance to see the beloved holiday classic “White Christmas” on the big screen. It’s just one of the many shows happening there during the holidays, including “The...
FARGO, ND

