Beloit, WI

Community activist Markese Terrell hopes to bring different perspectives, voices to Beloit City Council

By Angelica Euseary
 5 days ago
Markese Terrell has announced that he is running for Beloit City Council this upcoming election with the hopes of bringing some of his unique life experiences and perspectives to the table. Elections will take place in April of 2022. Terrell is the chairperson of the Beloit NAACP Education Committee...

Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
