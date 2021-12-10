Moderna asks investors to wait for full data on flu vaccine amid selloff

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) executives called on investors to wait for more data amid a sharp selloff in its shares on Friday, after early data showed its mRNA-based flu vaccine was no better than already approved shots in the market.

The company's shares tumbled 10% after its investor presentation showed antibody levels of its vaccine against all four strains of the influenza virus in an early-stage study were not as robust in older people as Sanofi's (SASY.PA) Fluzone HD.

"We can't make a direct comparison. We presented (Fluzone data) only as guidance," a company executive said on a conference call, responding to concerns that Moderna's vaccine was inferior to Fluzone HD.

Moderna's vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010, is based on the messenger RNA technology, which also underpins its COVID-19 shots.

Following the huge success of mRNA-based vaccines in fighting the pandemic globally, drugmakers are rushing to tap the technology and develop shots for other diseases, including influenza.

A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

"On one hand, the antibodies increased to good levels, but on the other hand, the levels aren't necessarily seen as high or necessarily better than some high-efficacy vaccines such as Flublok or Fluzone HD," Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a client note.

Moderna executives said the antibody response might have been limited by the population's previous exposure to the flu strains, adding that data on the full immune response, including T-cells, would better measure the effectiveness of the flu vaccines.

"Antibody titers are useful but are not the same as full efficacy," senior executive Jacqueline Miller said.

The early-stage study, testing the vaccine in 180 subjects, is ongoing and a mid-stage study testing it against an already approved flu vaccine is fully enrolled with 500 participants, the company said, adding that the interim analysis is expected in early 2022.

U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech , which along with partner Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) is also developing an mRNA-based influenza vaccine, were down nearly 8%.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

