When the jury returned guilty verdicts for the three men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, there was a collective sense of relief; justice had been done. Our system was working. There was clear evidence of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and the jury’s verdicts demonstrated that they had deliberated over the evidence and reached a thoughtful, well-reasoned verdict. This wasn't a knee jerk deference to the moment. The justice done was very real; but it almost didn’t happen. And in too many other cases, it never happens at all.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO