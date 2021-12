Granger Smith is going to move to the other side of the microphone soon. Early next year, the country star will begin as the host of After MidNite on Premiere Networks. Smith is no stranger to talking for a living. Aside from from being onstage at concerts across the country as a performer, he also hosts his own podcast called the Granger Smith Podcast. His family is also featured on their YouTube vlog series, The Smiths.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO