The young adult daughter of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny received a standing ovation from European Union lawmakers as she accepted the EU's top human rights prize on her father's behalf Wednesday.The European Parliament in a clear slap at Russian President Vladimir Putin named Navalny, 45, in October as the winner of this year's Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. Navalny narrowly survived an August 2020 nerve agency poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin and the Kremlin denies. He spent months recuperating in Germany. He was promptly arrested upon his return to Moscow in January...

POLITICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO