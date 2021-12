The Los Angeles Lakers are not the team everybody expected them to be. LeBron James is still one of the top-5 players in the league, but he is almost 37 and cannot be relied upon to play every game at his usual elite level. James also has a ton of mileage on his body and needs the maximum amount of help around him at this stage of the season. Unfortunately for him and the Laker organization, the help has not been there consistently.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO