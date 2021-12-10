ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Ten commitments to save democracy

By Norman Eisen
Brookings Institution
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two-day, virtual Summit for Democracy convened by President Biden and that wrapped up on December 10 aimed to rally nations around the world against growing authoritarianism. The podcast’s two guests in this episode have long been involved in the work of supporting...

www.brookings.edu

Comments / 0

Related
bloombergtax.com

Biden’s Stealth Plan to Help Save Democracy: Opinion

President Joe Biden’s executive order directing federal agencies to improve the online user experience won’t push inflation out of the headlines or help his stalled Build Back Better proposal. But it is a good idea, and underneath all the details lies a deeper rationale: The best way for democratic states to counter domestic populism and foreign authoritarianism is to show that they can make government work on a day-to-day basis for ordinary people.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

It Sure Looks Like Mike Pence Saved Democracy in America

Things are even more abnormal than usual in the new episode of The New Abnormal. Hosts Molly Jong Fast and Andy Levy try to wrap their heads around the idea that maybe Mike Pence, of all people, saved the country. “Mike Pence—who I find otherwise utterly loathsome—every day we are...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Eisen
Daily Beast

The First Rule of the Democracy Club? Be a Damn Democracy.

Groucho Marx famously said that he refused to join any club that would have him for a member. It would be good for the United States delegation to this week’s Democracy Summit to let the spirit of that remark guide it there. For the summit, which will virtually host...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

American democracy is in trouble, and centrist Democrats are squandering their chance to save it

Saule Omarova on Tuesday withdrew her nomination to serve as head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a federal financial regulatory agency. Republicans had conducted a classic McCarthyite smear campaign against her — implying she was a secret communist because she was born in the Soviet Union — and that was cover enough for five Democratic centrist senators to oppose her.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TechCrunch

Partnerships are key to scaling commitments from Biden’s Summit for Democracy

This week, President Biden will gather leaders from over 100 countries to attend his long-promised virtual Summit for Democracy. After a year of consultation, coordination and action, these leaders will come together once more for a second summit to report on progress on the initial set of commitments to protect human rights, counter authoritarianism and corruption.
U.S. POLITICS
Council on Foreign Relations

U.S. Policy in Africa Should Reflect Renewed Commitment to Democracy

December 15, 2021 11:49 am (EST) At the recently concluded Democracy Summit, U.S. President Joe Biden and his team pledged to revitalize democratic governance at home and called for democratic solidarity to resist creeping authoritarianism abroad. Even amidst all the understandable eyebrow-raising about the summit’s guest list, the administration addressed the United States’ own shortcomings with honesty and humility, made welcome announcements of important new anti-corruption measures, and launched a Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal to ensure that U.S. support for civil and political rights abroad is more concrete than encouraging words.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Governance Studies#White House#Freedom House#The German Marshall Fund#Soundcloud#Brookings#The Brookings Cafeteria
Georgetown University

Title: Elusive Truths: Why Good Policies Alone Won’t Save Democracy

Disinformation is pulling at the seams of our already frayed societies. Democracies face an epistemic crisis of daunting proportions coupled with the erosion of trust in institutions and public authorities. Policy solutions alone won’t be enough to repair the social fabric. Democracies must restore the conditions for citizens to embrace a common reality where public truths are worth preserving.
GERMANY
Washington Post

What crime might Trump have committed on Jan. 6? Liz Cheney points to one.

Rep. Liz Cheney’s disclosures of intriguing Jan. 6 text messages between Mark Meadows and both Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News personalities are the big news in the committee’s investigation right now. But don’t lose sight of what Cheney said immediately after she read those texts aloud.
POTUS
The Week

Journalists can't save American democracy

Ever since Donald Trump's shocking victory in the 2016 presidential race, a debate has been raging among mainstream journalists over the media's role in paving the way for the demagogue's win. With Trump sounding very much like he intends to make another run for the White House in 2024 and polls indicating he will easily win his party's nomination if he does, this argument has surged to life once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethics
POLITICO

Mark Meadows’ attorney wants the Jan. 6 panel to hold off on its contempt referral for the former Trump chief of staff.

Be prepared for the committee not to listen. Mail call: George Terwilliger, the attorney for Mark Meadows, laid out his side’s argument against the select panel investigating Jan. 6 in a seven-page letter Monday morning. As Terwilliger sees it, the committee’s scheduled vote tonight to hold Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with its subpoenas would be “contrary to law” for two reasons: 1) the information the committee wants may be privileged; and 2) The Justice Department has, for decades, argued that senior presidential advisers — including former ones — cannot be compelled to testify by Congress.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Mitch McConnell Hated Donald Trump More than He Loved Being Majority Leader

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On December 15, the day after the Electoral College affirmed Joe Biden as the next president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky quietly told White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that he planned to acknowledge that former Vice President Biden had won the presidency. That was before he had an epic conversation with Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy