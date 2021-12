Joaquin Phoenix has never been more engaging than he is in "C'mon C'mon." The four-time Oscar nominee (and one-time winner, for his deeply affected turn in 2019's chilling "Joker") is at his warmest and most personable — characteristics not usually associated with the actor — in Mike Mills' bighearted drama, in which he plays a radio journalist working on a project about the way children see the world. Phoenix has been a steady presence in American film since he starred in "Space Camp" 35 years ago, but in "C'mon C'mon," he shows a range and level of humanity that he has rarely showed before. His performance isn't a revelation, but rather a reconfirmation that he's one of the very best talents working in movies today.

