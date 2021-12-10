ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NATO chief says support for Ukraine membership unchanged

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – The NATO military alliance stands by its position in support...

Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russia warns of nuclear deployment in Europe amid escalating tensions over Ukraine

Russia threatened to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe on Monday, escalating its stand-off with the West over Ukraine. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, said that Moscow would turn to the weapons if Nato fails to rule out ever using them itself. The weapons have a top range of 5,000km and so could hit numerous European capitals.
POLITICS
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Florence Parly
wibqam.com

Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia to press for EU membership at summit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The leaders of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine will lobby the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to allow them to begin negotiations to join the bloc but for now they will only win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression. The one-day ‘Eastern Partnership’...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU to hit Russia with new sanctions if Ukraine attacked

The head of the European Union's executive warned Russia on Wednesday that the bloc has a battery of additional sanctions ready if Moscow decides to invade neighboring Ukraine On the eve of an EU summit on the issue, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that beyond scaling up and expanding existing sanctions, the EU can adopt "unprecedented measures with serious consequences for Russia.'' Von der Leyen told the European Parliament that there are already economic sanctions in place targeting Russia’s finance, energy and sectors because of its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and actions that...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Sensing the West's hesitation, Russia escalates in Europe

Vladimir Putin doesn't appear concerned over the new Western sanctions that might follow a renewed Russian invasion of Ukraine. On the contrary, Putin's regime is escalating its threats. Russia now says that unless the West agrees a legal commitment not to expand NATO, it will be forced into a "military response" that may include the deployment of intermediate range nuclear missiles (which Russia developed in breach of an arms control treaty) in Kaliningrad. That would put nuclear-capable missiles on the borders of Lithuania and Poland, and in strike range of every European NATO member state. Considering that an agreement not to expand NATO would utterly undermine the principle of democratic sovereignty — something the Biden administration celebrated with an international summit just last week — Russia has clearly seized the strategic initiative.
POLITICS
#Nato#Ukraine#Military Alliance#Reuters#French#Defense
Reuters

Putin tells UK's Johnson: NATO members are threatening Russia from Ukraine

LONDON/MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that members of the NATO military alliance were threatening Russia by expanding activity in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on neighbouring Ukraine as...
POLITICS
AFP

Putin wants 'immediate' talks with NATO on Russia's security

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he wants "immediate" talks with the United States and NATO over security guarantees, as tensions soar between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. He told President Sauli Niinsto that Moscow wants "to immediately launch negotiations with the United States and NATO in order to develop international legal guarantees for the security of our country," the Kremlin said in a statement. 
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Ukrainian defense minister: Our troop buildup is defensive

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Tuesday that the former Soviet republic has “no plans to attack anyone,” and its gathering of troops is purely defensive amid speculations of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.In recent weeks, there has been a massive Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s border which has prompted fears of a possible invasion in Kyiv and the West. Moscow has denied plans to attack Ukraine and in turn blamed Ukraine's own military buildup in the east of the country, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting with Russia-backed separatists since 2014. Russian...
MILITARY
wsau.com

Russia tracks French frigate in Black Sea – Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Tuesday its Black Sea Fleet forces were tracking the French navy’s Auvergne frigate after the vessel entered the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency reported. East-West tensions are at a high with Ukraine, the United States and Western capitals...
MILITARY
The Independent

Johnson’s warning to Vladimir Putin over Ukraine invasion fears

Boris Johnson has issued a direct warning to President Vladimir Putin that there will be “significant consequences” for Russia if it invades neighbouring Ukraine The Prime Minister spoke by telephone to Mr Putin on Monday to reassert the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and warn that any destabilising action by Moscow would be a “strategic mistake”.Mr Johnson’s call marks the latest intervention by Western leaders urging the Kremlin amid growing alarm at the build-up of Russian forces in the region.A No 10 spokesman said: “He expressed the United Kingdom’s deep concern over the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s...
POLITICS
wkzo.com

Russia demands rescinding of NATO promise to Ukraine and Georgia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia demanded on Friday that NATO rescind a 2008 commitment to Ukraine and Georgia that they would one day become members and said the alliance should promise not to deploy weapons in countries bordering Russia that could threaten its security. The demands were spelt out by...
POLITICS
wsau.com

EU to sanction Russian military contractor Wagner Group, official says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will sanction Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, three other entities and seven or eight individuals on Monday, a senior EU official said. Over a dozen people with ties to the Wagner Group have previously told Reuters it has carried out clandestine combat...
POLITICS
wsau.com

EU tells Russia aggression against Ukraine would “come at a price”

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a price, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, but declined to say outright if such a move by Moscow would trigger EU sanctions against the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2. Ursula von der Leyen was...
POLITICS

