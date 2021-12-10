India’s Omicron cases rise to 25, all with mild symptoms

Of 43 cases detected in the US, only one has led to hospitalization, the CDC said Wednesday. The rest of the cases were mild, reporting mostly cough, congestion, and fatigue, it said. Most were vaccinated. It remains an open question if Omicron causes more or less serious disease. Of the...
New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Tanzania returnee, who tested positive for COVID-19 Omicron variant, has mild symptoms as he had taken both doses of the vaccine, informed Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said: "The Tanzania returnee experienced a...
By Shalini BhardwajHyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 5 (ANI): The COVID-19 vaccines administered in India will be effective in the country's fight against the new variant of the virus Omicron and will provide a shield to vaccinated citizens of the country, according to a health expert. Exclusively speaking to ANI, Director...
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 54,073 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 132 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 58,194 cases and 120 deaths reported on Friday. Earlier, the UK Health Security Agency said 633 additional cases of the...
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India reported its lowest tally of active COVID-19 cases in 18 months on Monday, but a sharp drop in the use of protective face masks is causing concern after a rise in the number of infections with the Omicron variant. Many people have been standing...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 76 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 13, compared with 101 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. Of the new infections, 51 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 80 a day earlier. The...
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines has detected two imported cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant of concern, its first reported cases, the Department of Health said on Wednesday. The two Omicron variant cases, detected from 48 samples sequenced on Dec. 14, were currently isolated in a quarantine facility, it...
VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria is likely to soon recommend COVID-19 booster shots for children aged 12 and over once four months have passed since their second vaccine dose, Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said on Tuesday. The move would again put Austria ahead 4 of most European countries in terms...
ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria will destroy around 1 million expired COVID-19 vaccines, the head of its primary care agency said on Monday. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Porter)
The World Health Organization has deployed a rapid response task force to South Sudan to investigate a mysterious illness that has left at least 89 people dead. The ministry of health in South Sudan has reported fast-spreading illness in the northern town of Fangak, in the Jonglei state, which local scientists haven’t been able to identify.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Germany is running out of COVID-19 vaccines—even before Omicron can begin to wreak havoc. Angela Merkel's successor, Olaf Scholz, reaffirmed on Wednesday his goal as the...
NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - All three U.S.-authorized COVID-19 vaccines appear to be significantly less protective against the newly-detected Omicron variant of the coronavirus in laboratory testing, but a booster dose likely restores most of the protection, according to a study released on Tuesday. The study from researchers at...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is the “optimal care” but two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or one of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains the U.S. government’s official definition of fully vaccinated, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.
(Reuters) – A study found that COVID-19 infections are more likely than vaccines to cause rare cardiovascular complications such as heart inflammation, British researchers said on Tuesday, after analysing data of 38 million people aged 16 years and older. The study, led by Oxford University scientists, compared the risks...
Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
