See the moment YouTuber finds car of missing teens underwater

A YouTuber who has made it his mission to crack unsolved missing persons cases, brought closure to two Tennessee families last month when he found a car belonging to two teenagers who disappeared 21 years ago. According to The New York Times, the teenagers—Erin Foster (18) and Jeremy Bechtel (17)—were last seen leaving Erin's home on April 3, 2000, in her 1988 Pontiac Grand Am. The Bechtel and Foster families spent the two decades since trying to piece together what could have happened to their children, until Jeremy Beau Sides of the Exploring with the Nug YouTube channel stumbled upon the cold case while looking through a missing persons database.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO