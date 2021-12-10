ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the moment YouTuber finds car of missing teens underwater

By CNN
 5 days ago
A scuba-diving YouTuber, who has made it his mission to find missing...

Scuba-diving YouTuber discovers Pontiac containing human remains at bottom of Tennessee river: Major breakthrough in cold case of two missing teens who were last seen 21 years ago

A Scuba-diving YouTuber has discovered a car containing human remains that's connected to a cold case of two Tennessee teens who went missing 21 years ago. Jeremy Beau Sides, 42, of the YouTube channel Exploring with Nug and his team found a black Pontiac Grand Am during a dive mission in Sparta, Tennessee, in late November, with yet-to-be-identified human remains discovered inside.
Scuba-diving YouTuber cracks cold case of two teens who went missing 21 years ago

A YouTuber who has made it his mission to crack unsolved missing persons cases, brought closure to two Tennessee families last month when he found a car belonging to two teenagers who disappeared 21 years ago. According to The New York Times, the teenagers—Erin Foster (18) and Jeremy Bechtel (17)—were last seen leaving Erin's home on April 3, 2000, in her 1988 Pontiac Grand Am. The Bechtel and Foster families spent the two decades since trying to piece together what could have happened to their children, until Jeremy Beau Sides of the Exploring with the Nug YouTube channel stumbled upon the cold case while looking through a missing persons database.
