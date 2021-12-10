ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The United Nations says Afghanistan's economy is collapsing 'before our eyes'

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bW71j_0dJGZUMW00
Two Afghan children sit next to a spigot as people of Kamar Kalagh village outside Herat, Afghanistan, try to fill their plastic containers with water. Petros Giannakouris/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sjhs4_0dJGZUMW00

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief warned that Afghanistan's economic collapse "is happening before our eyes" and urged the international community to take action to stop "the freefall" before it leads to more deaths.

Martin Griffiths said in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday that donor nations need to agree that in addition to emergency humanitarian aid they need to support basic services for the Afghan people including education, hospitals, electricity and paying civil servants — and they must inject liquidity into the economy which has seen the banking system ""pretty well shut down."

"We're seeing the economic collapse being exponential," he said. "It's getting more and more dire by the week."

Griffiths said the liquidity issue must be settled by the end of the year and money must be funneled to front-line service workers during the winter, adding that he had to revise his earlier view that Afghanistan could get through the winter on pure humanitarian assistance because of the worsening economic situation.

As one example, he said, 4 million children are out of school and 9 million more will be soon and the reason is simple — 70% of teachers haven't been paid since August. "And if we don't make that happen, all that discussion about the right of women and girls going to school becomes academic," he said.

"So, my message today is a wake-up call about the humanitarian consequences of an economic collapse and the need to take urgent action," Griffiths said.

The Taliban overran most of Afghanistan as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from the country after 20 years. Taliban forces entered Kabul on Aug. 15 without any resistance from the Afghan army or the country's president, Ashraf Ghani, who fled. The Taliban initially promised tolerance and inclusiveness toward women and ethnic minorities but their actions so far, including renewed restrictions on women and the appointment of an all-male government, have been met with dismay by the international community.

Afghanistan's aid-reliant economy was also thrown into deep turmoil following the Taliban takeover. The Afghanistan central bank's $9 billion in reserves, most of which is held in the United States, were frozen and the International Monetary Fund blocked about $450 million because of a "lack of clarity" about a new government.

The Taliban leadership has banned all foreign currency transactions and urged the U.S. to ease sanctions and release Afghanistan's overseas assets in order for the government to be able to pay teachers, doctors and other public sector employees.

Griffiths said the U.N. is asking the U.S. and other donors for money, which he insisted will not go to the Taliban but through U.N. channels to get directly to the people who need it — teachers, doctors, electricity providers and other civil servants.

Griffiths said the consequences of Afghanistan's collapsing economy are becoming more apparent — reports of hospitals without electricity, severe malnutrition and three or four children in one hospital bed, and tens of thousands of unpaid doctors, teachers and civil servants struggling to survive.

He recalled that the United States always supported the provision of electricity in Afghanistan, but 80% of electricity sources are "now at the brink of stoppage, and without electricity you have automatic consequences."

Griffiths said the World Bank, the United Nations and the U.S. government are making "an enormous effort" to address the liquidity crisis. He said he will head to Washington on Dec. 21 to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss Afghanistan's collapsing economy.

"By the end of the year, I'd like to see the beginnings of liquidity receding as a problem," he said.

Griffiths said the U.N. would like to see $700 million come through by Jan. 31 which would be earmarked for services to help the Afghan people.

He said the World Bank reprogrammed $280 million for Afghanistan into humanitarian assistance which was "really good."

Griffiths said the U.S. Treasury also needs to provide letters for traders in Afghanistan saying they are not breaking sanctions. The U.S. has carved out humanitarian exemptions from sanctions, and he said the U.N. Security Council has to do the same.

Griffiths warned that if critical services aren't provided to the Afghan people "we know what's going to happen."

"They didn't leave in August, did they?" he asked. "They didn't leave the country because they don't want to. They won't leave the country unless they have to. If that happens, where have we seen this movie before?"

Comments / 26

Mike Clark
5d ago

Who cares, the United States has no dog in this fight from the get go. Why are not the Muslim countries helping, oh yeah its allah will.

Reply
13
J Wales
5d ago

…..the US has done its share after twenty years of blood and treasure……UN should take care of this………

Reply
8
Darro Felipe
5d ago

Boris Johnson maybe forced to resign because of a F'ING Christmas party. But, you want western countries to go over to a third world country and put their political resolve against a people that would beat their mother with a stick if she went out in public not wearing a burka? I have an idea, why don't you print these articles in Russia's Glasnot or Chinas Xinhua and see how much sympathy you garner..

Reply
4
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Taliban attack Iranians at Iran-Afghanistan border, reports say

Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BBC

‘It’s like hell in here’: The struggle to save Afghanistan's starving babies

Doctors in Afghanistan's crisis-hit hospitals, many of whom are now working without pay, spoke to the BBC about the country's deepening humanitarian crisis. The young woman was crying, begging the doctor to kill her and her baby. Dr Nuri, an obstetrician in central Afghanistan, was about to deliver the baby by Caesarean section when the mother broke down.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#The United Nations#United Nations#Ap#U N#The Associated Press#Taliban#Nato
thedrive

Trio Of Afghan Mi-17 Helicopters Quietly Arrive At The U.S. Air Force’s Boneyard

There is immense pressure to keep ex-Afghan Air Force aircraft out of the hands of the Taliban. Three Russian-made Mi-17 Hip helicopters that previously belonged to the now-defunct Afghan Air Force arrived at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona yesterday and are set to be placed in storage at the boneyard there. These aircraft appear to be from among those that Afghan pilots and other personnel used to escape to neighboring Uzbekistan as the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August. This is also the first concrete evidence that American authorities are taking custody of at least some of the ex-Afghan military aircraft now scattered around the world, the vast majority of which were originally purchased by the U.S. government.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Times

Taliban overlords punishing allies Biden abandoned

Gen. Douglas MacArthur once quipped, “Rules are mostly made to be broken.” Nowhere is their violation more consequential than in the theater of war, where lives hang in the balance. Afghanistan’s returning Taliban overlords are demonstrating their disdain for policies they established that are meant to guide the nation’s transition from factional terrorism to functional governance. It is understood that Marquess of Queensbury Rules of fair play are foreign to these internecine combatants. Still, there can be no peaceful outcome to the treachery the Taliban is practicing.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

After Taliban takeover, Afghan girls lose childhood, freedom, and future

Last week, a 10-year-old Afghan girl experienced the end of her childhood. Fatima, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was not wearing a head covering when she left her home to purchase bread for her family, according to an associate of the U.S. nonprofit organization Flanders Fields, which is providing for Afghan allies abandoned by the State Department. For her immodesty, local Taliban beat Fatima so severely that she lost control of her bladder.
AFGHANISTAN
The Independent

US officially allows remittance payments back to Afghanistan, despite sanctions on Taliban

The US has formally authorised personal remittance payments to Afghanistan, a crucial lifeline as millions in the country face extreme hunger after the Taliban takeover of the government and the international community continues to sanction the new regime.On Friday, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control announce it would allow non-commercial remittances, even those that incidentally pass through the hands of entities affiliated with sanctioned groups like the Taliban and the Haqqani Network.Even with the remittances, humanitarian experts are warning that Afghans are facing a dire predicament, after the collapse of the internationally recognised government and pullout of...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
AOL Corp

Heartbreaking images from Afghanistan food crisis: How to help

Nearly four months since the Taliban seized power and the United States pulled its troops from Afghanistan, the country is facing numerous humanitarian crises, including a critical food shortage that some aid groups say could kill a million Afghan children this winter. The New York Times reported this week that...
ADVOCACY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy