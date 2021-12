The leading layer-2 DeFi lending protocol, EasyFi Network has launched its #BuildWithEasyFi initiative to encourage the developer community to leverage various benefits offered by the EasyFi ecosystem. As a part of the initiative, EasyFi has announced a Developer’s Fund and Grants program where promising projects and individuals can gain access to the capital necessary to build their products, in turn contributing to the growth of the EasyFi Network.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO