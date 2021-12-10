ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rudy Gobert Responds To Anthony Edwards: "It's More Funny Than Anything."

Cover picture for the articleAfter their showdown earlier in the week, Timberwolves big man Anthony Edwards took a shot at Jazz star Rudy Gobert. After crediting Kristaps Porzingis as the best rim protector in the league, he went on to say how Gobert failed to instill any fear in his opponent. "Anytime I...

Salt Lake Tribune

‘How ‘Bout This Jazz’ podcast: Why is Rudy Gobert not respected by some NBA players?

And for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, he has plenty of fellow NBA players who either like to hate on him or seemingly just don’t respect him — for some reason. Last week, Minnesota Timberwolves players Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley minimized Gobert’s impact on defense. To Rudy’s credit, he responded by saying “when you’re the best in the world at something, people become insecure and try to discredit what you do in some kind of way.”
Rudy Gobert, Hassan Whiteside Have Perfect First Quarter Against Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz big man duo Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside had a perfect first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Rudy Gobert started the game against the Clippers for the Jazz and had eight points and three rebounds on 4-for-4 shooting from the field. Hassan Whiteside came in and played nearly six minutes and posted seven points and one rebound on 3-of-3 shooting from the floor.
lockedonjazz.net

Passed those tests. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert keep getting better

The Utah Jazz had a test of high level defensive teams one after another and they crushed all of them. Plus, against Washington they added a defensive element for another blowout win. Today on Locked On Jazz, we review this stretch David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Lokce will also look at the improved play of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Last Friday, Locked On stumbbled upon the importance of the big man and we will look deeper into that in today’s show as well — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
Yardbarker

Warriors' Steph Curry says he regrets comments about breaking Ray Allen's record

Apparently, even the best players in the NBA get jittery about setting big league records. Such is the case for Steph Curry, who has admitted that comments about breaking Ray Allen's three-point record over the Warriors' last homestand added to his own "anxiousness" -- particularly when he talked about potentially hitting 16 threes in one game after last Monday's win over the Orlando Magic.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
Sports Illustrated

Spike Lee Tried Everything to Get the Perfect Photo of Stephen Curry

Spike Lee was among the many celebrities at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night that witnessed Stephen Curry break the NBA's career three-pointers made record. But Lee appeared to be one of the few who was allowed onto the floor after Golden State's 105–96 win over the Knicks and get an up-close look at how Curry was taking in the moment.
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks Player Is Receiving Trade Interest From Rival Teams

The New York Knicks have hit a rough patch. After starting the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1, they are now 12-15 as they have struggled to play with any consistency on either end of the court. Right now, the Knicks are a team without an identity. The defense, which was their...
