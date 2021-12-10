ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OK

Thomas E. Fleming

Clinton Daily News
 5 days ago

Memorial services for Thomas E. Fleming, 74, of Clinton,...

www.clintondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Clinton, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
Clinton, OK
Obituaries
CNN

A single Kentucky Republican travels with Biden to survey tornado and storm damage

(CNN) — On nearly any other day in Washington, Republican Congressman James Comer would likely be calling for oversight investigations into the Biden administration. But on Wednesday, Comer -- who represents Kentucky's 1st District and is the top Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform -- accompanied President Joe Biden throughout his trip to Kentucky to survey damage in the wake of deadly tornadoes.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries

Comments / 0

Community Policy