Thomas E. Fleming

Booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccines already in use are enough to combat the fast-spreading omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said Wednesday at a media briefing. That is, it is unlikely the shots will need to be reformulated to target omicron specifically. "Our booster vaccine...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal count alleging he willfully deprived George Floyd of his rights during the May 25, 2020, arrest that led to the Black man’s death. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated but...
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams named Keechant Sewell, a Long Island police official, as the city’s next police commissioner, making her the first woman to lead the nation’s largest police force. Adams, himself a former New York police captain, introduced Sewell on...
(CNN) — On nearly any other day in Washington, Republican Congressman James Comer would likely be calling for oversight investigations into the Biden administration. But on Wednesday, Comer -- who represents Kentucky's 1st District and is the top Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform -- accompanied President Joe Biden throughout his trip to Kentucky to survey damage in the wake of deadly tornadoes.
Washington — The National Archives on Wednesday released hundreds of previously classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, nearly 60 years after he was fatally shot in Dallas, Texas. In October, federal agencies asked President Biden to push back the release of certain documents that...
President Biden will nominate Caroline Kennedy and former figure skater Michelle Kwan to ambassadorships as part of a slate of diplomatic picks, the White House announced Wednesday. Biden announced his intent to nominate Kennedy, the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, to serve as ambassador to Australia. Kwan is...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress sent President Joe Biden a $768.2 billion defense bill on Wednesday that makes landmark changes to the way the military handles sexual assaults, keeps women out of the draft and lays the groundwork for a new war memorial on the National Mall. The annual bill,...
WASHINGTON — The House is expected to vote Tuesday on whether former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows should be referred to the Justice Department for a criminal contempt charge over his refusal to answer questions about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee investigating...
