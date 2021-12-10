Off-duty Chicago police officer arrested after woman found shot to death in Galewood home

A Chicago police officer is in custody after a woman was shot and killed in the Galewood neighborhood.

Police said they responded to a home in the 2100-block of North Nashville Avenue Thursday morning for a well-being check.

Officers arrived and found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

An off-duty police officer was on scene and taken into custody. The officer has been relieved of police powers, police said.

Family members identify the woman as Andris Wofford. They were gathered near her home Thursday night.

Police haven't said what led up to the shooting.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, that officer may have had a child with the woman.