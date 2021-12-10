ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty Chicago police officer arrested after woman found shot to death in Galewood home

A Chicago police officer is in custody after a woman was shot and killed in the Galewood neighborhood.

Police said they responded to a home in the 2100-block of North Nashville Avenue Thursday morning for a well-being check.

Officers arrived and found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

An off-duty police officer was on scene and taken into custody. The officer has been relieved of police powers, police said.

Family members identify the woman as Andris Wofford. They were gathered near her home Thursday night.

Police haven't said what led up to the shooting.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, that officer may have had a child with the woman.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report

Comments / 94

Carmen Santiago
4d ago

My condolences to the family. We shouldn't assume anything until we hear hole story that's the problem with society everyone is always quick to judge. Only that man upstairs can do that and he doesn't.

Reply(7)
23
Rhonda Patton
4d ago

these officers need mental health evaluations done and they hate us they harass us even those of us that have never spent a second in jail ..we need a whole new force

Reply(9)
15
Ruby Wilkerson
4d ago

Some officers fancy themselves untouchable , or untraceable. Makes me wonder what is the psychological evaluation is all about.

Reply(7)
13
