ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Technology to strengthen the recruitment process

By Editor's Choice
information-age.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Brook, founder and CEO of TalentPredix, explores how technology can strengthen the recruitment process to attract more diverse talent. With a shortage of key talent, the Great Resignation and more than a million vacancies in the UK, it’s a job seeker’s market. Organisations are facing tough challenges to stand out...

www.information-age.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Weekly

Meon Valley Travel recruits technology director

Velichko Ganchev has been named technology director in the second major appointment made by Meon Valley Travel this year. Ganchev (pictured centre) joins from business travel firm Ventur, formerly Traveleads, having transferred to the business with the Sterling Travel Management acquisition in 2019. He has held the position of business...
TRAVEL
information-age.com

How LoRaWAN helps utilities expand their businesses with IoT applications for smart cities

This article explores how LoRaWAN helps utilities companies to expand using IoT applications for smart cities. Data is at the heart of intelligent process automation, but where does that data come from? Collecting accurate data remotely has always been a challenge for utilities. This has led to fragmented data collection systems that restrict the use of data analytics at the scale necessary to make a real difference to the business and to consumers.
INDUSTRY
Food Navigator

Prinova acquires processing contract manufacturer Lakeshore Technologies

Global ingredient supplier Prinova has acquired Lakeshore Technologies, a contract manufacturer with ingredient processing expertise in micronizing, blending, repackaging, sifting, and metal detection and removal. Founded in 1997 in Norton Shores, Michigan, Lakeshore Technologies has partnered with some of the largest companies in the food, pharmaceutical, and nutritional industries at...
NORTON SHORES, MI
aithority.com

NeoLight Acquires Occular Screening Leader Phoenix Technology Group, Strengthening The Company’s Newborn Care Global Strategy

NeoLight LLC, an ASU spinout and an Arizona based newborn medical device company, announced it has acquired Phoenix Technology Group LLC (PTG), a leading provider of advanced ophthalmic imaging devices, including a telemedicine platform for retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) screening, a leading cause of blindness in premature infants. The acquisition will expand the NeoLight product portfolio to include the ocular imaging devices Phoenix ICON, Phoenix ICON GO, and the telemedicine platform Phoenix CONNECT. These products provide advanced ocular imaging through lens and light innovation, providing stunning ocular images that give clinicians the needed speed, confidence, and connectivity for patient exams.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#New Technologies#Data Collection#Talentpredix#Dei
information-age.com

How AI enables personalised employee training and development at scale

Mike Baker, group vice-president for sales and account management EMEA at Cornerstone, discusses how AI enables personalised employee training and development at scale. Artificial intelligence is leaking into all sectors of the business world, from allowing banks to detect fraud more efficiently, to helping businesses achieve their emissions targets. Data and AI are not only revolutionising the way businesses function from a system level, but also at an HR level. Historically, training has been conducted in a “classroom” style environment: generic, broad and often ineffective. However, 91% of employees want training that is personalised and relevant. The world is headed towards not only a skills shortage, but a skills crisis. As digitalisation accelerates, the number of people who are trained to deal with such technological advancements are getting fewer. The external market for tech talent is thinning, and companies risk being left behind. The solution? Leverage AI to create personalised training and development programmes, individual to the needs of each employee.
SOFTWARE
information-age.com

Microsoft’s data transformation journey: three steps to success

Exciting times lie ahead for those businesses that can be clear about their desired outcomes, collaborate and share information, and ensure that data insights are discoverable, says Glen Robinson, National Technology Officer at Microsoft UK. As arguably the world’s most influential and innovative technology company over five decades, it’s natural...
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

Cabot commits to carbon neutrality with process, bio-technologies

BOSTON—Cabot Corp. has stepped up its sustainability efforts with a pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050 and a new initiative to develop and commercialize bio-based rubber-reinforcement additives. The Boston-based carbon black maker has also invested in increasing process yields and recovering waste-heat from processes to reduce its environmental impact,...
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

Caldwell Enhances Private Equity & Technology Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Gordon Berridge to London Office

TORONTO, ON and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its private equity and technology recruiting capabilities with the addition of Gordon Berridge as a partner in the Private Equity & Venture Capital and Technology practices and based in the firm's London office.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
mortgageorb.com

Infrrd Debuts New Intelligent Document Processing Technology

Infrrd, a provider of intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions, has launched Infrrd for Mortgage, which automates the lending process for mortgage origination companies and mortgage servicing entities. It uses Infrrd’s proprietary and patented artificial intelligence-based (AI) IDP technology to extract and manage essential information from mortgage borrowers’ documents in the most accurate way.
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

Ambitious healthtech startups need to launch from a more effective data platform

Jon Payne, manager – sales engineering at InterSystems, discusses why a long term data strategy is key to the success of healthtech startups. The UK healthtech sector appears to be in fine fettle. Worth £36 billion, its over 3,000 startups and scaleups enjoyed a record amount of venture capital investment last year – £2.33 billion. Within the UK’s thriving tech sector as a whole, it is second only to the Fintechs in aggregate size, and now employs 132,000 people.
HEALTH
information-age.com

Cyber resilience will need to be taken more seriously by healthcare in 2022

Abel Archundia, managing director, global life sciences & industrials at ISTARI Global, discusses the need for the healthcare sector to focus more on cyber resilience in 2022, to unlock better health outcomes. The healthcare sector, defined broadly as healthcare providers, research organisations and pharmaceutical companies, is possibly the most critical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
information-age.com

An opportunity is coming to drive up the number of women in tech

Melanie Hayes, chief people officer at Harvey Nash Group, discusses the opportunity for the tech sector to drive up female representation. Much has been made of the potential of the more flexible, remote working models created by the pandemic to benefit levels of diversity and inclusion, particularly for women. However, this year’s Harvey Nash Group Digital Leadership Report, the world’s largest and longest-running survey of senior technology decision makers, finds that this is yet to show through.
BUSINESS
information-age.com

What 2022 can hold for the developer experience

Jeff Fried, director of product management at InterSystems, discusses the need for CIOs to ensure they are taking steps to maintain current developer talent as they head into 2022. For many organisations, 2021 has been another year of significant upheaval, not least due to the ‘Great Resignation’ and the subsequent...
ECONOMY
information-age.com

2022 will see a rise in application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC)

Anita D’Amico, vice-president of market development at Synopsys Software Integrity Group, explores the pending surge in application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC) 2022 will be the year when a rising tide of organisations start leveraging application security (AppSec) as a business enabler. Traditionally, AppSec was viewed as a slow,...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Datamatics Named A Technology Leader By Quadrant Knowledge Solutions For A Second Consecutive Year In The SPARK Matrix Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), 2021

Datamatics receives strong ratings on Technology Excellence as well as Customer Impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Datamatics, a global Intelligent Automation Products, Digital Solutions, Technology, and BPM Company, as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) market. Datamatics has been recognized for its IDP product TruCap+ for the second consecutive year. TruCap+ is a template-free AI-enabled IDP product that allows enterprises to realize faster time-to-value and achieve greater Straight-Through Processing (STP) with accuracy.
SOFTWARE
information-age.com

Why MVNOs are armed with the tools to lead the innovation charge in 2022

Navanit Narayan, CEO of Lyca Group, discusses the opportunities that are set to arise for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in 2022. One thing that has become clear in 2021 is that the pandemic has heightened consumers’ expectations for digital experiences, and expedited the emergence of a new set of mobile behaviours and values. Data use has rocketed, and customers expect more diverse, differentiated, and value-added services. MVNOs are uniquely placed to adapt and pivot their service offerings at speed to cater to new demands. This ‘digital first’ mindset has fed the need of customer flexibility by leveraging technology, and consequently encouraging business growth around changing customer demands.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

First UPS Innovation Center to Accelerate Digital Supply Chain Solutions

UPS said it has invested $1 billion a year on technology and innovation, from augmented reality to autonomous robots and drones. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

Exploring the nastiest malware of 2021 and strengthening cyber security in 2022

Kelvin Murray, senior threat researcher at Carbonite and Webroot, discusses how cyber security can be bolstered to mitigate malware in 2022. Be it in person or online, the world is still struggling in the fight against viruses. 2021 was another year where the headlines were awash with COVID-19. But cyber scandals too were vying for their spot in the limelight, as malware and ransomware attacks ran rampant, and supply chains took a digital beating (just in case they weren’t tormented enough).
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

How AI-Powered Risk Assessment Advances Quality & Compliance Oversight

For retail and consumer goods companies, managing global supply chain networks is only becoming more complex. Covid-19 era disruptions—including transportation delays and factory closures—require retailers to have a real-time pulse on where garments are in the production process. At the same time, firms are facing increasing scrutiny over their labor compliance from consumers, regulatory bodies and NGOs, further necessitating full visibility over manufacturing operations. “Consumers have ever-increasing standards,” said David Klein, co-founder and president of Inspectorio, a quality and compliance managing platform with some of the world’s biggest brands as its customers. “And they’re not willing to forgive—or at least they’re...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy