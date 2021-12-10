Technology to strengthen the recruitment process

Mike Baker, group vice-president for sales and account management EMEA at Cornerstone, discusses how AI enables personalised employee training and development at scale. Artificial intelligence is leaking into all sectors of the business world, from allowing banks to detect fraud more efficiently, to helping businesses achieve their emissions targets. Data and AI are not only revolutionising the way businesses function from a system level, but also at an HR level. Historically, training has been conducted in a “classroom” style environment: generic, broad and often ineffective. However, 91% of employees want training that is personalised and relevant. The world is headed towards not only a skills shortage, but a skills crisis. As digitalisation accelerates, the number of people who are trained to deal with such technological advancements are getting fewer. The external market for tech talent is thinning, and companies risk being left behind. The solution? Leverage AI to create personalised training and development programmes, individual to the needs of each employee.

