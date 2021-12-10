ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Would America Fight For?

By The Economist
realcleardefense.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the United States pulls back, the world will become more dangerous – Other democracies must...

www.realcleardefense.com

Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
dallassun.com

The war that the US hopes will never end

Reports that there is an agreement in place to bring the Korean War to an end should not be taken seriously. This would be of no benefit to the United States, which for various reasons wants to maintain the status quo. South Korea's President Moon Jae-in says that a "deal...
realcleardefense.com

The Growing Danger of U.S. Ambiguity on Taiwan

Biden Must Make America’s Commitment Clear to China—and the World. Over the past year, the questions of whether China will forcibly move against Taiwan and how best to deter Chinese aggression have moved to the center of debates about U.S. foreign policy. This is due to a combination of factors. Officials and analysts in Washington increasingly recognize that China now has the capability to fight a war with the United States over Taiwan—a notion that once seemed far-fetched. There is also a growing sense among American observers that Chinese President Xi Jinping, having suffered few consequences for his crackdown in Hong Kong and his aggressive moves in the South China Sea and convinced that the United States is in inexorable decline, feels emboldened to force the pace of unification with Taiwan.
Brookings Institution

Fighting the autocratic slide in Central America

After decades of difficult and uneven progress, democracy in Central America is experiencing its worst crisis since the militarized authoritarianism of the 1970s. Indeed, none of the presidents of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, or Nicaragua is invited to the Biden administration’s Summit for Democracy. Nicaragua has shown the worst slide...
94.5 KATS

Are You Off The Sidelines? The Fight For America Rally Tonight

How do you see America? Is there a culture war underway? Are Republicans and Democrats actual enemies or are they two sides of the same coin? Are you pleased with the direction of the Country? Is our political system broken beyond repair? Are you aware, do you care? And if you DO care, what are you prepared to do about it?
realcleardefense.com

U.S., Australia Increasing Tech Transfer to Take on China

With Beijing creating discord in the Indo-Pacific region, the United States and Australia are tightening their alliance to take on the Chinese dragon. While Washington and Canberra already share a close bond through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, news of a new trilateral security agreement between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom recently sent out shock waves.
realcleardefense.com

How Would the U.S. Military Fight a War in Space?

We have a Space Force, but we’re still not sure how to fight space war. It’s 2021, and no one has ever fought a space war. Various countries (most recently Russia) have conducted technical tests of their ability to destroy objects in space. Several countries (including most notably the United States) have successfully integrated space assets into their warfighting, but this effort has been one-sided; no country has tried to deny another access to space. And yet, the United States has created a Space Force designed, at least in part, to ensure the endurance of US space dominance.
realcleardefense.com

Why Japan Needs More Forceful Defence

The strong case for more active and interventionist security and defence policies. YONAGUNI, A ROCKY island at the edge of the East China Sea, long had few defences: just two policemen and two guns. That suited locals, a laid-back, heavy-drinking bunch—until recently. China’s rise has made many wary. “Look at what’s happening in Hong Kong,” frets Itokazu Kenichi, the island’s mayor. There is also “a sense that America is in decline”, says Tasato Chiyoki, a councillor. As Japan’s westernmost territory, such worries are no abstraction: on a clear day, Taiwan looms a mere 111km away.
realcleardefense.com

The China Threat and Lessons From the Collapse of the Soviet Union

This month marks 30 years since the USSR collapsed voluntarily. It’s rare in world history that such a militarily powerful empire disappears without going to war. The Soviet Union had 12,000 strategic nuclear warheads, 260 divisions with 50,000 tanks, 7,000 combat aircraft, 370 submarines (including 94 tactical nuclear attack submarines) and some 260 principal surface combatants. Western intelligence assessments until almost the very end continued to see it as a power with few real weaknesses. As late as 1986 the then deputy director of the CIA, Robert Gates, told me that the Soviet Union was poised to outstrip America in military power.
lawfareblog.com

The Chatter Podcast: America's Fight to Defeat AIDS in Africa, with Emily Bass

On this week’s episode of Chatter, David Priess has a special World AIDS Day conversation with longtime AIDS activist Emily Bass. They talk about the evolution of U.S. policy towards HIV/AIDS in Africa - including PEPFAR, the largest disease-specific foreign aid effort in world history, which started in the George W. Bush administration and saved millions of African lives. They discuss the evolution of that program, the on-the-ground fight against AIDS in Uganda and beyond, the conception of human security versus national security, and Emily's book chronicling the history of PEPFAR, To End a Plague: America's Fight to Defeat AIDS in Africa.
realcleardefense.com

Is This How World War III Begins?

In October, Facebook and its related social media platforms went down in mysterious circumstances for six hours. On the same day, China sent 52 military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defence zone, the largest and most provocative incursion yet. If military theorists are correct, headlines like these will be the precursor to World War III.
realcleardefense.com

America Worries About China’s Military Ambitions in Africa

China’s navy is eyeing the use of ports abroad, including on the Atlantic. WHEN CHINA began building its first overseas naval base in 2016, in Djibouti on the Horn of Africa, Chinese officials tried to allay Western anxiety about their country’s expanded military footprint. They said the outpost (pictured) was only for supporting multinational anti-piracy efforts, helping to secure vital shipping lanes and enabling China to protect its citizens in the region. Five years later, the facility in Djibouti remains the Chinese armed forces’ only foreign bastion.
realcleardefense.com

Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

On December 3, 2021, the Military Times website published an article titled, “We just feel it: Racism plagues U.S. military Academies.” This article was a follow up promo of an earlier article titled, “Deep-Rooted Racism, Discrimination Permeates the United States Military” published by the Associated Press on May 27, 2021. In the linked article below, the authors discuss the history of racism in the U.S. military, briefly mention that progress has been made, but go on to allege that systemic and individualistic racism are still rampant within the service academies. Click on the link below to read the full Military Times article. STARRS Vice President Dr. Ron Scott wrote a response to this article, which he titled, “Self-Fulfilling Prophecy,” which is provided below. In an astonishing lack of objectivity or fairness, the Military Times declined to publish Dr. Scott’s article which follows below.
