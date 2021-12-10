What Would America Fight For?

On December 3, 2021, the Military Times website published an article titled, “We just feel it: Racism plagues U.S. military Academies.” This article was a follow up promo of an earlier article titled, “Deep-Rooted Racism, Discrimination Permeates the United States Military” published by the Associated Press on May 27, 2021. In the linked article below, the authors discuss the history of racism in the U.S. military, briefly mention that progress has been made, but go on to allege that systemic and individualistic racism are still rampant within the service academies. Click on the link below to read the full Military Times article. STARRS Vice President Dr. Ron Scott wrote a response to this article, which he titled, “Self-Fulfilling Prophecy,” which is provided below. In an astonishing lack of objectivity or fairness, the Military Times declined to publish Dr. Scott’s article which follows below.
Comments / 0