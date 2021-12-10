ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer expands booster doses to 16- and 17-year-olds

By News 12 Staff
Adolescents ages 16 and 17 are now eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after getting their initial doses.

Pfizer is currently the only vaccine approved for this age group.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just opened eligibility for boosters to the age group yesterday .

The expansion comes as health officials have been pushing for people to get a booster to improve their immunity, especially with the delta and omicron variant now circulating.

Senator Chris Murphy weighed in saying getting vaccinated is how the country will get back to normal.

There are several ways you can get a booster shot in Connecticut, like at a CVS Pharmacy or at pop-up clinics like the one at Jackie Robinson Park in Stamford.

