Global equity funds see record inflows this year -Lipper

Investors are likely weary of reasons to worry. Rampant inflation is fueling a more rapid policy pivot from the Federal Reserve, a supply-chain shortage that continues to ripple is raising concern in numerous sectors, issues continue to emerge in the global energy space, and a myriad of geopolitical matters from Ukraine to Taiwan look close to boiling over. Suffice it to say, there is more than enough going on in the world at the moment to keep investors up at night.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO