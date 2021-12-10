ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global equity funds see record inflows this year -Lipper

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Global equity funds have drawn record inflows of money this year as an economic rebound and a surge in demand after pandemic restrictions were eased have boosted companies’ profits. According to Refinitiv data, investors poured $704.16 billion into equity funds between January and November, already...

