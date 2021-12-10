Melcher-Dallas Athletes Have A Hand In 2-1 SE Warren Quad Night

The #12 Simpson women’s basketball team demolished #5 Wartburg at home Saturday afternoon 90-74, while the men fell to the Knights 77-59 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Storm women opened up a 20-3 run to begin the contest, only to see Wartburg go on their own run to get the score within six at 22-16. After the Knights run, the Storm got back on track with a 22-13 run and led by 15 at halftime 44-29. Simpson then put up 31 points in the third quarter to build a lead as big as 30 in the second half before coasting to a victory. Assistant coach Moran Lonning tells KNIA Sports the Storm had great looks on offense because the players were confident in their abilities.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO