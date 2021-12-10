ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

India’s Omicron cases rise to 25, all with mild symptoms

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has a detected a total of...

wdez.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

COVID-19: Omicron patient in Delhi fully vaccinated, has mild symptoms

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Tanzania returnee, who tested positive for COVID-19 Omicron variant, has mild symptoms as he had taken both doses of the vaccine, informed Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said: "The Tanzania returnee experienced a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Mexico reports 199 more deaths from COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 2,992 new COVID-19 cases and 199 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of infections to 3,914,706 and the death toll since the pandemic began to 296,385. The health ministry has previously said that the real...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#New Delhi#Reuters
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Polish woman tests positive for Omicron in China

WARSAW (Reuters) – A Polish woman has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in China, Poland’s health ministry said on Tuesday, after Chinese media reported that the first case on the county’s mainland had been detected in a Pole. The first case of Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Public Health
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Ireland says Omicron likely to be dominant variant by next week

DUBLIN (Reuters) – The Omicron variant will likely be the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ireland by next week, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday, after it jumped to accounting for 14% of cases from just 1% a week ago. Varadkar told the Newstalk Radio station that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDEZ 101.9 FM

After stinging revolt, UK minister defends Johnson’s record on COVID

LONDON (Reuters) – A minister defended the government’s handling of Britain’s COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday but admitted it may have made some mistakes, a day after almost 100 Conservatives dealt a blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by voting against new curbs. Transport minister Grant Shapps sought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy