India’s Omicron cases rise to 25, all with mild symptoms

By Shalini BhardwajHyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 5 (ANI): The COVID-19 vaccines administered in India will be effective in the country's fight against the new variant of the virus Omicron and will provide a shield to vaccinated citizens of the country, according to a health expert. Exclusively speaking to ANI, Director...
New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Tanzania returnee, who tested positive for COVID-19 Omicron variant, has mild symptoms as he had taken both doses of the vaccine, informed Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said: "The Tanzania returnee experienced a...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 2,992 new COVID-19 cases and 199 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of infections to 3,914,706 and the death toll since the pandemic began to 296,385. The health ministry has previously said that the real...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Health authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have detected one infection of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday. The infected person, a 67-year-old man who entered China from overseas in November and filed to Guangzhou after quarantine last week,...
WARSAW (Reuters) – A Polish woman has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in China, Poland’s health ministry said on Tuesday, after Chinese media reported that the first case on the county’s mainland had been detected in a Pole. The first case of Omicron...
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s daily death toll from COVID-19 during the fourth wave of the pandemic has climbed to a record 660, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, as the country tries to battle high infection rates with tighter restrictions. “This is the effect of these last weeks,...
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak by phone to the premiers of the country’s 10 provinces on Tuesday to discuss the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19, a provincial source said. The call will take place at 6 pm Eastern Time (2300 GMT), said...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Germany is running out of COVID-19 vaccines—even before Omicron can begin to wreak havoc. Angela Merkel's successor, Olaf Scholz, reaffirmed on Wednesday his goal as the...
The World Health Organization has deployed a rapid response task force to South Sudan to investigate a mysterious illness that has left at least 89 people dead. The ministry of health in South Sudan has reported fast-spreading illness in the northern town of Fangak, in the Jonglei state, which local scientists haven’t been able to identify.
NAIROBI (Reuters) – South Africa, where the Omicron coronavirus variant is driving a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, has seen a 255% increase in infections in the past seven days, but only 6% of intensive care beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, WHO Africa official Thierno Balde said on Thursday.
DAKAR (Reuters) – At least 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines have expired in Senegal without being used in the past two months and another 200,000 are set to expire at the end of December because demand is too slow, the head of its immunisation programme said on Monday. African governments have...
DUBLIN (Reuters) – The Omicron variant will likely be the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ireland by next week, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday, after it jumped to accounting for 14% of cases from just 1% a week ago. Varadkar told the Newstalk Radio station that...
HONG KONG (Reuters) – You know it’s going to be a long haul when the regulator starts sending you candy. Jet-setting banking executives stuck in Hong Kong’s weeks-long quarantine programme have received confectionery from senior regulators as a morale-booster during their isolation. “From their own pockets, Hong...
LONDON (Reuters) – A minister defended the government’s handling of Britain’s COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday but admitted it may have made some mistakes, a day after almost 100 Conservatives dealt a blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by voting against new curbs. Transport minister Grant Shapps sought...
There once was a time in air travel when accumulating miles through airline loyalty programs was a big deal, whether you sat in first class or in the last row. Flights, airline credit cards, hotel stays and rental cars with partner companies all added points to the bottom line in the hopes of reaching elevated status and free trips.
Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
Comments / 0