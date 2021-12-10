ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATO chief says support for Ukraine membership unchanged

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – The NATO military alliance stands by its position in support...

Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russia warns of nuclear deployment in Europe amid escalating tensions over Ukraine

Russia threatened to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe on Monday, escalating its stand-off with the West over Ukraine. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, said that Moscow would turn to the weapons if Nato fails to rule out ever using them itself. The weapons have a top range of 5,000km and so could hit numerous European capitals.
POLITICS
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Florence Parly
kfgo.com

Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia to press for EU membership at summit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The leaders of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine will lobby the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to allow them to begin negotiations to join the bloc but for now they will only win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression. The one-day ‘Eastern Partnership’...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU to hit Russia with new sanctions if Ukraine attacked

The head of the European Union's executive warned Russia on Wednesday that the bloc has a battery of additional sanctions ready if Moscow decides to invade neighboring Ukraine On the eve of an EU summit on the issue, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that beyond scaling up and expanding existing sanctions, the EU can adopt "unprecedented measures with serious consequences for Russia.'' Von der Leyen told the European Parliament that there are already economic sanctions in place targeting Russia’s finance, energy and sectors because of its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and actions that...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Sensing the West's hesitation, Russia escalates in Europe

Vladimir Putin doesn't appear concerned over the new Western sanctions that might follow a renewed Russian invasion of Ukraine. On the contrary, Putin's regime is escalating its threats. Russia now says that unless the West agrees a legal commitment not to expand NATO, it will be forced into a "military response" that may include the deployment of intermediate range nuclear missiles (which Russia developed in breach of an arms control treaty) in Kaliningrad. That would put nuclear-capable missiles on the borders of Lithuania and Poland, and in strike range of every European NATO member state. Considering that an agreement not to expand NATO would utterly undermine the principle of democratic sovereignty — something the Biden administration celebrated with an international summit just last week — Russia has clearly seized the strategic initiative.
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin tells UK's Johnson: NATO members are threatening Russia from Ukraine

LONDON/MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that members of the NATO military alliance were threatening Russia by expanding activity in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on neighbouring Ukraine as...
POLITICS
AFP

Putin wants 'immediate' talks with NATO on Russia's security

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he wants "immediate" talks with the United States and NATO over security guarantees, as tensions soar between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. He told President Sauli Niinsto that Moscow wants "to immediately launch negotiations with the United States and NATO in order to develop international legal guarantees for the security of our country," the Kremlin said in a statement. 
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian defense minister: Our troop buildup is defensive

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Tuesday that the former Soviet republic has “no plans to attack anyone,” and its gathering of troops is purely defensive amid speculations of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.In recent weeks, there has been a massive Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s border which has prompted fears of a possible invasion in Kyiv and the West. Moscow has denied plans to attack Ukraine and in turn blamed Ukraine's own military buildup in the east of the country, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting with Russia-backed separatists since 2014. Russian...
MILITARY
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Johnson’s warning to Vladimir Putin over Ukraine invasion fears

Boris Johnson has issued a direct warning to President Vladimir Putin that there will be “significant consequences” for Russia if it invades neighbouring Ukraine The Prime Minister spoke by telephone to Mr Putin on Monday to reassert the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and warn that any destabilising action by Moscow would be a “strategic mistake”.Mr Johnson’s call marks the latest intervention by Western leaders urging the Kremlin amid growing alarm at the build-up of Russian forces in the region.A No 10 spokesman said: “He expressed the United Kingdom’s deep concern over the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU ministers debate ways to shield Ukraine from Russia

European Union foreign ministers met Monday to discuss how to thwart the threat of a possible new Russian invasion of Ukraine and what measures to take should Moscow decide to send its troops across the border.U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops toward Ukraine’s border and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies it has any plans to attack Ukraine and rejects Western concerns as part of a smear campaign.“We are on deter mode,” to dissuade Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. Borrell, who is chairing Monday's meeting, said that no...
POLITICS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Czech president to appoint new government on Friday despite reservations

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint a new centre-right government on Friday, prime minister-designate Petr Fiala said on Monday, after the president dropped his objection to one nominee that risked a court clash. The appointment will be nearly the final step in a transition of power...
POLITICS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Macron warns against “self-fulfilling” prophecies on Ukraine-Russia risks

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Friday about the risk of self-fulfilling prophecies, following a U.S. intelligence assessment that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year. “I think that our primary objective is to avoid any unnecessary tension, what...
POLITICS
hawaiitelegraph.com

No NATO for foreseeable future, Biden to tell Ukraine media

US President Joe Biden will lean on his Ukrainian counterpart to make progress on autonomy for Kiev's breakaway regions and indicate that NATO membership is off the table for at least a decade, AP has reported, citing sources. The agency claims Biden plans to call President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday,...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Joe Biden hints at concession over Ukraine’s membership of Nato to placate Moscow

Joe Biden hinted on Wednesday that he was ready to offer Vladimir Putin concessions on Ukraine’s membership of Nato in an attempt to defuse tension in the region. Speaking the day after the leaders held a two-hour video conference, the US president appeared to extend an unprecedented olive branch to his Russian counterpart, which has long sought to prevent Kyiv from joining the Western security pact.
POLITICS

