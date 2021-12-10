China will keep economic operations within reasonable range – state media

The leaders of Russia and China sought to display a unified front in the face of both countries' increasingly tense relations with the West, hailing their 'model' relations during a video call on December 15. The two neighbors' ties with the West have been deteriorating in recent years over a...
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned China that an invasion of Taiwan would incur incalculable costs as the senior Japanese politician and U.S. officials spoke up for the island democracy’s autonomy.
Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister criticised what she called the "unacceptable pressure" by China after Lithuania's diplomatic delegation left the country on Wednesday in a hastily arranged exit. Beijing, which has stepped up pressure on countries to sever relations with Taiwan, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania in...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese biotech company BeiGene Ltd opened lower on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday after raising over $3 billion in the biggest STAR Market listing this year. BeiGene opened at 176.96 yuan, 8.1% lower than its offer price of 192.6 yuan. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by...
MANAGUA, Nicaragua: One million Chinese vaccines were delivered to Nicaragua following the country's severing relations with Taiwan. In Nicaragua, the national media televised a report showing an Air China flight arriving with an initial 200,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses. Nicaraguan spokespersons expressed their gratitude for the restoration of ties with China.
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea reported 7,850 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily total since the pandemic emerged, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Tom Hogue)
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand will return to budget surplus sooner than expected and will take on lesser debt as the economy has been more resilient than previously forecasted, the government said on Wednesday. The treasury department forecasted that deficit will widen to NZ$20.8 billion ($14.01 billion) in the...
(Reuters) – Spain’s inflation remained at a 29-year-high in November for the second month in a row, propelled by food and fuel prices, final monthly data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday. Consumer prices rose 5.5% year-on-year in November, the fastest pace since 1992, according...
A group of six French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit on Wednesday, following a similar trip led by a group of French parliamentarians in October that China sought to discourage.François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the National Assembly, the lower house of France's Parliament, is leading the latest delegation's visit, which will include meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior government officials.“We wish to have exchanges on all dimensions of the relations between Taiwan, the EU and France on the economy and culture and all the issues at stake...
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile will go to the polls to elect a new president on Sunday, a stark choice between leftist former student protest leader Gabriel Boric and ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast. After a fragmented first-round vote, both candidates have shifted towards the center to attract moderate voters, though...
A delegation of French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday in the latest sign of increasingly vocal Western support for Taipei having a place on the world stage despite threats from Beijing.
It is the second time this year a delegation from France has visited the island and is the latest in a flurry of trips made by European and American politicians that have angered China.
The six-member delegation from the French National Assembly, led by Francois de Rugy, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials before leaving on Sunday, Taipei's foreign ministry said.
In October, China condemned a visit to Taiwan by a group of French senators led by Alain Richard, accusing the delegation of undermining relations between Paris and Beijing.
The Chinese government's stance on private cryptocurrencies has become a major point of focus for global investors in bitcoin and other digital assets, but its intensifying experiments with a digital form of its government-backed yuan could be even more consequential, experts say.
The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
BEIJING (Reuters) – Health authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have detected one infection of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday. The infected person, a 67-year-old man who entered China from overseas in November and filed to Guangzhou after quarantine last week,...
WARSAW (Reuters) – A Polish woman has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in China, Poland’s health ministry said on Tuesday, after Chinese media reported that the first case on the county’s mainland had been detected in a Pole. The first case of Omicron...
