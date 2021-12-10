This Cozy Wicker Park Rooftop Has The Most Adorable Little Ski Chalets

The snuggle is real.

If you didn’t make it skiing this year and have missed out on those après ski vibes worry not because some little ski chalets have popped up on a Wicker Park rooftop and they look adorable.

Whiskey Business’s rooftop is a notorious watering hole fabled for its variety of over 100 different whiskeys and frequent events. Last year in a time of need, it gave a new lease of life to its 3,000-square-foot multifunctional rooftop offering Chicagoans a series of Christmas movie nights, curling sessions, all you can eat brunches, and more, making their secret hideout a must-visit outdoor space to help get through the winter months.

This year all of the above has returned to the Wicker Park rooftop along with some cute little ski-chalets offering a cozy hideout for friends and family. The bar’s rooftop cabana huts have been decked out with fake fireplaces and alpine decorations so you can sink a few seasonal cocktails while snuggled up with your friends like you’ve just had a day out on the slopes.

Outside the ski chalets you’ll also find curling lanes on the outdoor patio rooftop and movie nights showing Christmas classics throughout the month!

Bottomless brunches and bottomless drinks can also be enjoyed within the ski chalets when booked on specific weekend slots and seasonal cocktails, spiked hot apple ciders, hot toddies, and hot chocolate bombs are available throughout the week.

The ski chalets can be rented for $65 for 1 hour and 45 minutes and maximum capacity in one chalet is 8 guests. Back-to-back time slots are available for those who want to make it an even longer stay.

More information can be found at www.whiskeybusinesschicago.com while reservations can be made at www.exploretock.com/whiskeybusiness .