ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This Cozy Wicker Park Rooftop Has The Most Adorable Little Ski Chalets

By Elliot McGowan
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0My8R5_0dJGQpNm00

The snuggle is real.

If you didn’t make it skiing this year and have missed out on those après ski vibes worry not because some little ski chalets have popped up on a Wicker Park rooftop and they look adorable.

Whiskey Business’s rooftop is a notorious watering hole fabled for its variety of over 100 different whiskeys and frequent events. Last year in a time of need, it gave a new lease of life to its 3,000-square-foot multifunctional rooftop offering Chicagoans a series of Christmas movie nights, curling sessions, all you can eat brunches, and more, making their secret hideout a must-visit outdoor space to help get through the winter months.

This year all of the above has returned to the Wicker Park rooftop along with some cute little ski-chalets offering a cozy hideout for friends and family. The bar’s rooftop cabana huts have been decked out with fake fireplaces and alpine decorations so you can sink a few seasonal cocktails while snuggled up with your friends like you’ve just had a day out on the slopes.

Outside the ski chalets you’ll also find curling lanes on the outdoor patio rooftop and movie nights showing Christmas classics throughout the month!

Bottomless brunches and bottomless drinks can also be enjoyed within the ski chalets when booked on specific weekend slots and seasonal cocktails, spiked hot apple ciders, hot toddies, and hot chocolate bombs are available throughout the week.

The ski chalets can be rented for $65 for 1 hour and 45 minutes and maximum capacity in one chalet is 8 guests. Back-to-back time slots are available for those who want to make it an even longer stay.

More information can be found at www.whiskeybusinesschicago.com while reservations can be made at www.exploretock.com/whiskeybusiness .

See more: A Chicago Winter Bucket List: 10 Essential Wintertime Experiences In Chicago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret Chicago

A Harry Potter Pop-Up Bar Featuring Potter-Themed Drinks And Photo Ops Has Opened In Lincoln Park

When Replay Lincoln Park launches a new pop-up you know it means business. After the success of previous pop-ups like the Central Perk Coffee Shop, Moe’s Tavern, Schitt’s Creek , and The Office , the beloved vintage video games bar is back with another of its pop-culture-themed pop-ups to send fans into overdrive. This time around it’s none other than a Harry Potter-themed bar that has emerged at 2833 N. Sheffield Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

City Winery’s Winter Domes Have Returned To The West Loop

Last year, as winter gripped hold of Chicago and the global pandemic forced restrictions on indoor dining some of the places we turned to were Chicago’s renowned outdoor patios and rooftops. Thriving utopias in the summer months, we saw rooftops and patios reinvent themselves during the winter months with igloos, fire pits, and much more offering memorable nights beneath the stars. One of the places that was doing this before Covid began wreaking havoc on our shores was Chicago’s beloved City Winery .
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Secret Chicago

The Morton Arboretum Kick Offs One Year Of Centennial Celebrations With Free Admission Today

The Arboretum has grown from Mr. Joy Morton’s 175-acre site on his country estate to 1,700 acres of tree collections, gardens, and natural landscapes that it is today. Today marks 99 years since Chicagoland’s beloved Morton Arboretum was first established back on December 14, 1922. To celebrate such an occasion, the 1,700-acre tree museum and research center is kicking off a yearlong centennial celebration building up to its 100th birthday. To mark the exact date of the Arboretum’s founding, it will today offer free admission for those who reserve tickets at mortonarb.org .
LIFESTYLE
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Only Hanukkah-Themed Pop-Up Bar Has Returned To Wrigleyville

It’s going to be biblical. In 2019, The Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville debuted a Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar with the objective of giving Wrigleyville’s festive season a vibrant new identity. Back by popular demand for its third year, the tavern will next month resurrect its “8 Crazy Nights” pop-up and offer Chicagoans a bright blue escape from the predictable swarms of red and green. Open from Friday, November 19 through Sunday, January 2, 2022, guests can expect a winter wonderland of decorations created for the Jewish holiday and a weatherproofed beer garden to ensure the safety of all.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Christmas Cocktails & Boozy Milkshakes Await At Wrigleyville’s Over-The-Top Christmas Pop-Up Bar

Featuring Atomic Yule Logs and Christmas Cakeshakes!. Wrigleyville’s favorite over-the-top Christmas pop-up has returned to Chicago and is putting the rest to shame. The immersive Santa Baby Pop-Up has once again taken over Deuce’s Major League Bar covering the space head-to-toe and wall-to-wall with an exorbitant amount of Christmas decorations.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wicker Park#Chalet#Curling#Rooftop#Whiskey Business#Chicagoans#Bottomless
Secret Chicago

The Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Available To Rent On Airbnb This Month

Get ready to scream “KEVIN!!!” through the halls, because Airbnb is hosting another amazing booking — and it’s perfect for the holidays. After iconic domiciliary recreations of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex & the City brownstone (and closet!) for New Yorkers and Winnie the Pooh’s house in the hundred acre wood in the UK, Airbnb is back with another once-in-a-lifetime takeover — though this time a lot close to home!
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” Is Finally Open In Chicago’s Medinah Temple

“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” is a multicolor holiday experience at the heart of Medinah Temple. Get your tickets for this jolly pop-up now open in Chicago!. Experience a holiday season like no other at this illuminated Christmas pop-up experience. Among the twinkling LED tunnels of the historic Medinah Temple, discover large infinity mirror ice caves, immersive projection mapping, and seasonal art installations. This December, we’re getting a kaleidoscopic Christmas!
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

[PHOTOS] 10 Phenomenal Photographs That Encapsulate Chicago’s Autumnal Beauty

There are few cities more pleasing to the eye than Chicago in fall!. The sheer beauty and unique charm of the Windy City have long taken people’s breath away. Four distinct seasons make sure Chicago’s identity shifts throughout the calendar with each offering something entirely different to the last. It’s during fall, however, when the city’s aesthetics undoubtedly peak as a hundred shades of autumnal color befall the city as fall foliage and crisp autumn air sweep through Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Travel
Secret Chicago

A Chicago Winter Bucket List: 10 Essential Winter Experiences In Chicago

Chicago’s notoriously harsh winter needs no introduction. If you’re a Chicagoan you know full well what winter means and if you’re not, well there’s very little chance you’ve not been warned already if you’re visiting this time of the year. Fall’s ephemeral beauty comes and goes in the blink of an eye, snowfall quickly goes from exciting to exasperating, and before you know it that teeth-chattering chill has settled in Chicago and we bed down to see it out once more.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Morton Arboretum’s Magical “Illumination: Tree Lights” Walking Experience Returns Saturday

This year’s Illumination features five new features and a special Human+Nature display. Chicago’s beloved Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum is returning for its ninth edition. Having resorted to a drive-through event last year, this time around it will once again be a walking experience and will feature five new unique light displays including a special Human+Nature display.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Godfrey Hotel’s Winter Wonderland And Heated Igloos Have Returned To The River North Rooftop

Sip on seasonal cocktails in your own personal snow globe!. Last year restaurants, bars, and hotels across Chicago scrambled to winterize their outdoor spaces as the global pandemic forced restrictions on indoor dining. Boasting Chicago’s largest indoor-outdoor rooftop with a retractable roof, the Godfrey Hotel in River North offered one of the highlights of last year’s outdoor dining options.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
511
Followers
91
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy