Global equity funds see record inflows this year -Lipper

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Global equity funds have drawn record inflows of money this year as an economic rebound and a surge in demand after pandemic restrictions were eased have boosted companies’ profits. According to Refinitiv data, investors poured $704.16 billion into equity funds between January and November, already...

European shares inch higher as investors eye major Fed policy outcome

(Reuters) – European shares inched higher on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision that is likely to signal a quicker withdrawal of its pandemic stimulus measures to counter broadening inflationary risks. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5% at 471.84 points, as of 0831 GMT....
Street.Com

Are Record ETF Inflows a Red Flag for Investors?

Investors are likely weary of reasons to worry. Rampant inflation is fueling a more rapid policy pivot from the Federal Reserve, a supply-chain shortage that continues to ripple is raising concern in numerous sectors, issues continue to emerge in the global energy space, and a myriad of geopolitical matters from Ukraine to Taiwan look close to boiling over. Suffice it to say, there is more than enough going on in the world at the moment to keep investors up at night.
Anchorage Capital to close $7.4 billion flagship hedge fund – WSJ

(Reuters) – Hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group is closing its flagship fund after 18 years and returning the $7.4 billion it manages to clients, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Anchorage didn’t give a date by which clients would receive all of their money back from the fund,...
#Global Equities#Equity Funds#Lipper#Bond Fund#Reuters#Refinitiv
Reuters

Hedge funds set to end 2021 with inflows for first time in three years

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Global hedge funds are poised to achieve positive inflows in 2021, for the first time in three years, data from Preqin shows, thanks to strong returns and an investor shift to alternative assets during a period of volatility and rising inflation. Alternative assets data and analytics...
Investopedia

ETFs Post a Record $1 Trillion of Inflows in 2021

For the first time ever, annual global net inflows into exchange traded funds (ETFs) have surpassed $1 trillion in 2021, and this milestone was reached in November. This brought total global assets invested in ETFs close to $9.5 trillion, more than twice their value as of the end of 2018. In 2020, the global inflows for the full year were $735.7 billion, according to data compiled by investment research firm Morningstar Inc.
Seekingalpha.com

Global ETFs and ETPs attract nearly $100B in capital inflows for November

Exchange traded fund capital inflows continue to expand as the space builds upon its record year. Globally listed ETFs and ETPs have now recorded YTD inflows through Nov. of $1.14T, blowing past 2020s $670.16B YTD inflows by 58%, according to data provided by etfgi.com. During the month of Nov., the...
wkzo.com

COP26 drives record $2 billion inflows into UK-based ESG funds in November-Calastone

LONDON (Reuters) – UK-based environmental, social and governance (ESG) equity funds saw a record 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) in inflows in November as COP26 climate talks spurred investor interest in sustainability, according to funds network Calastone. The climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in the early part of last month...
Asian equities see foreign inflows in November on tech boost

(Reuters) – Asian equities witnessed money inflows in November as demand for regional semiconductor products boosted foreign buying in South Korean and Taiwanese markets, although concerns over recovery amid the spread of the Omicron variant capped regional inflows. Cross-border investors last month purchased equities worth a net $2.04 billion in...
Seekingalpha.com

ETFs observe a spike in inflows led by S&P 500 tracking funds

Exchange traded funds continue their surging capital inflows as Monday they attracted over $12B in net new money inflows, three times their daily average, according to Bloomberg data provided by Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas. S&P 500 tracking ETFs SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF...
wincountry.com

U.S. Treasuries saw largest weekly inflows in more than a year – BoFA

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasuries saw their biggest inflows since October 2020 while investment grade and high yield bond funds saw large outflows on concerns of surging inflation and a hawkish Federal Reserve, BofA said in a weekly report on Thursday. Cash funds saw the biggest weekly inflows at $27.1...
q957.com

U.S. bond funds see higher outflow in the week to Dec. 1 -Lipper

(Reuters) – U.S. bond funds witnessed a surge in outflows in the week to Dec. 1 on rising prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve will ramp up the pace of unwinding its bond purchases and will lift rates as soon as mid-2022. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors sold U.S. bond funds worth a net $2.16 billion, compared with their net selling of $245 million in the previous week.
institutionalinvestor.com

ETF Inflows on a Record Pace for 2021 Despite Volatility

In November, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus brought rising volatility and declining yields and stock prices, but ETF flows remained strong. According to State Street Global Advisors’ U.S.-listed Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) flash flows November report, $68 billion flowed into ETFs over the course of the month, making it the thirteenth consecutive month of ETF inflows of more than $40 billion. By the end of 2021, State Street expects ETF flows for the year to reach $847 billion, a 70 percent increase over last year’s record-setting $787 billion.
MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
CNN

A key inflation measure just hit its highest level on record

New York (CNN Business) — A key inflation gauge showed that US prices continued to climb in November as pandemic-era supply chain chaos and a labor shortage continues. The producer price index — which tracks the average changes in selling prices that domestic producers receive over time — rose 9.6% over the 12 months ended in November. It was the biggest jump since the data series was first calculated in November 2010, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and a larger advance than economists had expected.
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark lowest finish in nearly 2 weeks

Gold futures declined on Tuesday, marking their first loss in three sessions and lowest finish in nearly two weeks as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due Wednesday. Bulls and bears have been waiting for a fresh directional catalyst and this may come in the form of the Fed meeting or other economic events that could impact risk sentiment, said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM. "Should the Fed step up the gear on tapering, this is likely to punish gold prices as the dollar appreciates, yields rise and rate hike expectations jump." For now, support for gold can be found at $1,765, with resistance around the psychological $1,800 level, he said. February gold fell $16, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,772.30 an ounce for the lowest most-active contract finish since Dec. 2, FactSet data show.
