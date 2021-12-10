India’s Omicron cases rise to 25, all with mild symptoms

Of 43 cases detected in the US, only one has led to hospitalization, the CDC said Wednesday. The rest of the cases were mild, reporting mostly cough, congestion, and fatigue, it said. Most were vaccinated. It remains an open question if Omicron causes more or less serious disease. Of the...
By Shalini BhardwajHyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 5 (ANI): The COVID-19 vaccines administered in India will be effective in the country's fight against the new variant of the virus Omicron and will provide a shield to vaccinated citizens of the country, according to a health expert. Exclusively speaking to ANI, Director...
New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Tanzania returnee, who tested positive for COVID-19 Omicron variant, has mild symptoms as he had taken both doses of the vaccine, informed Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said: "The Tanzania returnee experienced a...
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s vaccination advisory commission STIKO recommended on Thursday that Pfizer-BioNTech’s, COVID-19 is given to children aged five to 11 with pre-existing conditions and said others could also request it. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Nov. 25 cleared for use in younger children a...
SHANGHAI/SYDNEY (Reuters) – China’s domestic air traffic, once the world’s envy after a fast rebound during the pandemic, is faltering due to a zero-COVID policy that has led to tighter travel rules in Beijing and weaker consumer confidence after repeated small outbreaks. The outlook for the fourth...
MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 98 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 66 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,712 from 19,215. Italy has registered 134,929 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest...
DUBLIN (Reuters) – The Omicron variant likely accounts for 11% of new COVID-19 cases in Ireland, its health chiefs said on Monday, predicting a very rapid increase in the proportion of Omicron infections in the coming days amid probable widespread community transmission. Ireland has so far confirmed 18 cases...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Health authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have detected one infection of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday. The infected person, a 67-year-old man who entered China from overseas in November and filed to Guangzhou after quarantine last week,...
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Several companies in one of China’s biggest manufacturing hubs have suspended operations as local authorities try to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, halting production of goods from batteries to textile dyes and plastics. The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted activities in parts of Zhejiang, an eastern province...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 48 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 2,082 additional cases, though the data were incomplete as seven of the nation’s 27 federative units failed to provide fully updated statistics following a hacking incident on Friday. The South American country has now registered...
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia is to give cash handouts to people over 60 who get vaccinated against the coronavirus or have their booster shot, aiming to spur inoculation rates lagging others in the European Union. Parliament approved the payments on Thursday, giving the go-ahead to a proposal by the...
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa reported a record number of daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in a fourth infection wave believed to be caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported 26,976 new infections, surpassing a peak of 26,485 new cases in early July...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Germany is running out of COVID-19 vaccines—even before Omicron can begin to wreak havoc. Angela Merkel's successor, Olaf Scholz, reaffirmed on Wednesday his goal as the...
(Reuters) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Friday that starting next week, masks will be required to be worn inside all businesses and venues unless they have implemented a vaccine requirement, as cases of COVID-19 rise in the state. The measure will be in effect from Dec....
NAIROBI (Reuters) – African governments will have no choice but to start imposing vaccine mandates if citizens refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the head of the African Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday. (Reporting by Ayenat Mersie and James Macharia; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alison...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China will keep its economic operations within a reasonable range in 2022, state media said on Friday, after a meeting of top leaders ended. China will continue to implement a prudent monetary policy and continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy, according to a statement issued after the annual Central Economic Work Conference, held from Dec. 8-10, cited by state media.
The World Health Organization has deployed a rapid response task force to South Sudan to investigate a mysterious illness that has left at least 89 people dead. The ministry of health in South Sudan has reported fast-spreading illness in the northern town of Fangak, in the Jonglei state, which local scientists haven’t been able to identify.
ACCRA (Reuters) – The operator of Ghana’s main international airport will fine airlines $3,500 for every passenger they fly in who is not vaccinated against COVID-19 or who tests positive for the coronavirus upon arrival, it said on Monday. The rule comes into effect on Tuesday at Kotoka...
BEIJING (Reuters) – A woman in China’s Sichuan province died from the H5N6 strain of avian influenza last month, a regional health bureau said this week, in the latest human fatality from the lethal disease. The 54-year-old woman from Zigong city developed symptoms on Nov. 17 and was...
