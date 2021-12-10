China will keep economic operations within reasonable range – state media

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned China that an invasion of Taiwan would incur incalculable costs as the senior Japanese politician and U.S. officials spoke up for the island democracy’s autonomy.
Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
The leaders of Russia and China sought to display a unified front in the face of both countries' increasingly tense relations with the West, hailing their 'model' relations during a video call on December 15. The two neighbors' ties with the West have been deteriorating in recent years over a...
The Chinese government's stance on private cryptocurrencies has become a major point of focus for global investors in bitcoin and other digital assets, but its intensifying experiments with a digital form of its government-backed yuan could be even more consequential, experts say.
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister criticised what she called the "unacceptable pressure" by China after Lithuania's diplomatic delegation left the country on Wednesday in a hastily arranged exit. Beijing, which has stepped up pressure on countries to sever relations with Taiwan, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania in...
(Reuters) – As they scour the globe for the lithium, nickel and cobalt resources needed to keep China on top in the electric vehicle (EV) stakes, Chinese battery and EV makers are fretting about supply of another mineral closer to home – graphite. Graphite, in both natural and...
MANAGUA, Nicaragua: One million Chinese vaccines were delivered to Nicaragua following the country's severing relations with Taiwan. In Nicaragua, the national media televised a report showing an Air China flight arriving with an initial 200,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses. Nicaraguan spokespersons expressed their gratitude for the restoration of ties with China.
(Reuters) – European shares inched higher on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision that is likely to signal a quicker withdrawal of its pandemic stimulus measures to counter broadening inflationary risks. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5% at 471.84 points, as of 0831 GMT....
ROME (Reuters) – Italy wants to extend a state guarantee scheme that is helping its banks shed problem loans beyond a mid-2022 deadline and plans to open talks with the European Commission to gain its consent, three sources close to the matter said. At the same time, Rome is...
A group of six French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit on Wednesday, following a similar trip led by a group of French parliamentarians in October that China sought to discourage.François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the National Assembly, the lower house of France's Parliament, is leading the latest delegation's visit, which will include meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior government officials.“We wish to have exchanges on all dimensions of the relations between Taiwan, the EU and France on the economy and culture and all the issues at stake...
The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Several companies in one of China’s biggest manufacturing hubs have suspended operations as local authorities try to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, halting production of goods from batteries to textile dyes and plastics. The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted activities in parts of Zhejiang, an eastern province...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Health authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have detected one infection of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday. The infected person, a 67-year-old man who entered China from overseas in November and filed to Guangzhou after quarantine last week,...
The Cyberspace Administration of China announced on its official WeChat account that it fined Weibo's operator because some accounts and content has violated relevant laws and regulations. Hong Kong-listed shares of Weibo tumbled more than 9% on Tuesday. Beijing has been engaging in an ongoing regulatory crackdown against its tech...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suggested to parliament on Tuesday that he was willing to consider new guidelines for corporate share buybacks, while stressing the need for care regarding blanket regulations on such corporate activity. Investors have long criticised Japanese firms for hoarding cash rather...
