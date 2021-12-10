Cedar St. and Miller Rd. closed with heavy Lansing police presence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The intersection of Cedar Street and Miller Road in Lansing is shut down in all directions, with a heavy police presence and caution tape. Officials are saying to avoid the area.

The reason for the intersection being shut down is not yet confirmed. Lansing Police and fire department are both on the scene.

6 News is also able to report that there was a body on the scene.

We will keep you updated with the latest details as this investigation continues.





