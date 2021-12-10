ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Daimler Truck to prioritise investment over profit once margin target reached

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The newly spun-off truckmaker Daimler Truck will prioritise investment in future technologies over boosting its profits if it achieves the two-digit margin it is targeting, CEO Martin Daum said at a roundtable...

Reuters

Lennar profit rises 35% on robust housing demand, price boom

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp (LEN.N) reported an about 35% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the No.2 U.S. homebuilder benefited from consistently high demand for houses and surging prices. Demand for housing surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as Americans increasingly moved away from city centers to suburbs...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Daimler Truck jumps in second day of trade

Daimler Truck DTG, +2.56% surged 9% on Monday, its second day of trade following the spinoff from Daimler. . JPMorgan started coverage with a €48 price target, with a valuation based on how Volvo Trucks se:volvob trades, as well as large cost-cutting measures in product costs and overhead fixed costs that should lift margins and profitability. Bank of America started coverage with a €40 target, saying the index-driven overhang offers opportunity for a 30% discounted entry into the global truck market leader.
ECONOMY
Financial World

Mercedes-Benz projects upbeat dividend prospect on healthy profit margin

Mercedes-Benz, the Stuttgart-based German multinational luxury vehicle company, is anticipating a double-digit operating margin with prospects of a better dividend pay-out, as the luxury automotive industry tycoon had forecasted a healthier-than-expected profit margin over fiscal 2021. In point of fact, speaking in an interview with a German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung, Mercedes-Benz...
BUSINESS
