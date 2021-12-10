ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Evergrande chairman’s stake drops to 59.8% on forced selling -filing

 5 days ago
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chairman Hui Ka Yan’s shareholding in embattled China Evergrande Group has dropped to 59.78% from 61.88%, Hong Kong stock exchange filings showed, in a forced selling by a...

