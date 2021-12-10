ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A few isolated showers tonight, gusty rain arrives tomorrow

By Damon Matson
localdvm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night: Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 45 (42-47) Saturday: Cloudy and windy with gusty showers likely in the late afternoon/early evening. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-40 mph, High: 69 (66-73), Low: 36 (32-39) Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in...

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#50#Md
cbs3duluth.com

Heavy rain, gusty winds, T-storms, and snow all tap for this evening

We start today with cloudy, foggy, and mild conditions. We’re tracking a complex system that will be moving into the upper Midwest this afternoon and into Thursday morning. We’ll see light shower activity for most of the day with highs in the 40s to 50s in most locations. Duluth’s record high is 48°. By tonight, strong thunderstorms will move into our region with the best chances being south and east of the Twin Ports. Damaging wind gusts are a high possibility tonight into Thursday with winds sustained near 30 mph, gusting upwards of 45-50 mph. We then see that rain turn into a mix/freezing rain, followed by snow as cold air moves in behind the low. Morning commute will be tricky on Thursday as black ice will be a main concern as temps fall.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KETK / FOX51 News

Wednesday Midday Forecast: Warmth and humidity continue today, storm chances increase tomorrow

RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE TODAY REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures approaching records by the afternoon. High: 79. Winds: S 20 MPH. TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible after midnight tonight. Winds won’t be quite as strong and temperatures will moderate back into the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: […]
ENVIRONMENT
localdvm.com

Temperatures continue to warm, but we also stay dry until Friday

Overnight clouds will build, becoming mostly cloudy by sunrise, and forecasted low temps will drop into the lower 30s in most areas, with mid to upper 30s in downtown Washington and along the I-95 corridor. High-pressure to our north will move offshore Wednesday into Thursday, bringing about more clouds to the region, but we will stay dry until Thursday evening. In addition, over the next couple of days, a southerly wind direction will help in allowing temperatures to once again be above normal for mid-December. Thursday night a cold front will move into our far western counties giving the area limited, but a few spotty rain showers. Friday into Saturday, the aforementioned front will linger across the area giving us more of an opportunity for a chance of showers. After this front departs, Sunday will see a return of sunshine and cooler, yet seasonal temperatures, and the quiet weather will continue into the middle of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Action News

Forecast: Warm with a few PM showers

Mostly sunny, warm and a bit humid. Highs well above normal in the low to mid-80s. We'll see a 20% chance of a few showers during the afternoon, Temps will stay in the 80s through the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Rain Showers Tonight, Record Warmth Possible Tomorrow

Showers and fog overnight. Temps rise into the 50s by morning. Thursday, early shower, otherwise cloudy and breezy. Very warm, possible record for the day. (Current Record is 62° back in 1971) Around 60°. Thursday night, cloudy. spot shower and mild. Low 50s. Friday, sunny and mild. Mid...
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Very mild for tomorrow, but it will be plagued with afternoon showers

TONIGHT: That sunshine was nice while it lasted right? We returned to standard Winter sky coverage today, grey and cloudy. At least the good news from today was it was mild. The spotty showers that developed early this afternoon fell as rain instead of snow, even though we are getting closer to Christmas. The want and need for snow looks meek for the extended forecast unfortunately. High temperatures today were back in the mid to upper 50s with not much wind to speak of. That will change for tomorrow. A system moving through the Central Midwest right now will bring widespread rain and breezy winds back to our area. Tonight, will be a buffer before that. Winds will increase and blow from the south around 10-15 mph and sky coverage will be overcast. Temps will get down to the upper 40s with more warm air for Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
wabi.tv

Snow, Icy Mix & Rain Arrives Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to increase this afternoon as our next storm system approaches. High temperatures will top off in the upper 20s to mid-30s this afternoon. A warm front approaching the area tonight will bring precipitation into the state later this evening. The airmass will be cold enough so that precipitation starts out as snow and/or a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain from Bangor northward. Areas closer to the coast may see some wintry mix initially but should be mainly rain through the night. Accumulations are likely tonight especially north of Bangor so roads could be slippery in spots for the overnight hours. Expect little to no accumulation along the coastline, a coating to 1″ for Interior Downeast, the Greater Bangor Area, south through the Capital Region, and then 1″-4″ for areas north of Bangor. There may be a light glaze of freezing rain over inland and northern locations as well. Temperatures tonight will drop back to the mid-20s to low 30s early then slowly climb toward daybreak.
BANGOR, ME
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to watch a very busy setup taking shape for the next several days. Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms may very well cause some issues through the start of the upcoming weekend. All of this starts with some serious wind gusts tonight and Thursday.
LEXINGTON, KY
cbs4indy.com

Gusty winds overnight, rain likely on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS – Winds are picking up this afternoon aiding in temperatures climbing into the lower 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the south tonight bringing the possibility of power outages and sending your Christmas decorations tumbling down the street. A wind advisory has been issued for the northern...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS San Francisco

New Weather Front Bears Down on Bay Area; Widespread Rain Forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Another storm system was bearing down on the Bay Area Wednesday, with widespread rainfall expected across the region and into Thursday morning followed by a return to unsettled weather next week, the National Weather Service said. Light rain will first develop over the North Bay around midday Wednesday, with rainfall moving south across the BayArea in the afternoon/evening and later across the Central Coast. Lingering showers could last until Thursday morning. KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area The weather service said this next storm system could produce another 1-2 inches of rain, with...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy