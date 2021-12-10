ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

India’s Omicron cases rise to 25, all with mild symptoms

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has a detected a total of...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

COVID-19: Omicron patient in Delhi fully vaccinated, has mild symptoms

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Tanzania returnee, who tested positive for COVID-19 Omicron variant, has mild symptoms as he had taken both doses of the vaccine, informed Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said: "The Tanzania returnee experienced a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#New Delhi#Reuters
whbl.com

UK records 54,073 new COVID cases, 132 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 54,073 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 132 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 58,194 cases and 120 deaths reported on Friday. Earlier, the UK Health Security Agency said 633 additional cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

UK raises COVID alert level as Omicron advances

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain raised its COVID alert level on Sunday in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus, as medical authorities warned that hospitalisations are likely to rise sharply over the coming weeks. The chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland recommended...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

China reports 76 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 13 vs 101 day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 76 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 13, compared with 101 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. Of the new infections, 51 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 80 a day earlier. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Production suspensions in Chinese manufacturing hub amid COVID-19 outbreak

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Several companies in one of China’s biggest manufacturing hubs have suspended operations as local authorities try to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, halting production of goods from batteries to textile dyes and plastics. The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted activities in parts of Zhejiang, an eastern province...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Public Health
whbl.com

UK reports record daily COVID cases with Omicron spreading rapidly

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday as a senior British health chief said there could be a “staggering” rise in cases over the next few days. A further 78,610 COVID-19 infections were reported,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Mexico confirmed COVID-19 death toll nearly at 297,000

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 262 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country’s official death toll since the pandemic began to 296,983. The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by David...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Japan government panel clears Moderna COVID vaccine for booster shots

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s health ministry said on Wednesday its panel of experts had agreed Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccines could be used for booster shots, setting the stage for official government approval. Japan started administering booster shots this month with Pfizer Inc vaccines. The panel agreed Moderna...
WORLD
whbl.com

Germany spends additional 2.2 billion euros to buy more COVID vaccines

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German parliament’s budget committee has made an additional 2.2 billion euros ($2.48 billion) of funds available for COVID-19 vaccine procurement, Germany’s health and finance ministers said on Wednesday. The vaccines are urgently needed amid the fourth wave of infections currently sweeping the country,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Thailand to expedite COVID-19 boosters in anticipation of Omicron

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand will halve to three months the time between administering a second COVID-19 vaccine shot and a booster, a health official said on Monday, to try to strengthen immunity in anticipation of a local spread of the Omicron variant. Thailand has so far detected eight imported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Before vote, UK says ‘Plan B’ measures vital to understand COVID variant

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes new measures to tackle the spread of a coronavirus variant are necessary to better understand Omicron, his spokesman said on Monday, before an expected rebellion by some lawmakers in a parliamentary vote. Lawmakers will vote on Tuesday to approve the measures, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy