India’s Omicron cases rise to 25, all with mild symptoms

Of 43 cases detected in the US, only one has led to hospitalization, the CDC said Wednesday. The rest of the cases were mild, reporting mostly cough, congestion, and fatigue, it said. Most were vaccinated. It remains an open question if Omicron causes more or less serious disease. Of the...
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s decision to impose restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus will likely avoid the need to impose much tougher controls in the new year, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday. Javid said the Omicron variant was speading...
New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Tanzania returnee, who tested positive for COVID-19 Omicron variant, has mild symptoms as he had taken both doses of the vaccine, informed Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said: "The Tanzania returnee experienced a...
By Shalini BhardwajHyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 5 (ANI): The COVID-19 vaccines administered in India will be effective in the country's fight against the new variant of the virus Omicron and will provide a shield to vaccinated citizens of the country, according to a health expert. Exclusively speaking to ANI, Director...
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 54,073 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 132 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 58,194 cases and 120 deaths reported on Friday. Earlier, the UK Health Security Agency said 633 additional cases of the...
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain raised its COVID alert level on Sunday in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus, as medical authorities warned that hospitalisations are likely to rise sharply over the coming weeks. The chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland recommended...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 76 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 13, compared with 101 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. Of the new infections, 51 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 80 a day earlier. The...
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Several companies in one of China’s biggest manufacturing hubs have suspended operations as local authorities try to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, halting production of goods from batteries to textile dyes and plastics. The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted activities in parts of Zhejiang, an eastern province...
LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday as a senior British health chief said there could be a “staggering” rise in cases over the next few days. A further 78,610 COVID-19 infections were reported,...
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s daily death toll from COVID-19 during the fourth wave of the pandemic has climbed to a record 660, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, as the country tries to battle high infection rates with tighter restrictions. “This is the effect of these last weeks,...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 262 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country’s official death toll since the pandemic began to 296,983. The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by David...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s health ministry said on Wednesday its panel of experts had agreed Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccines could be used for booster shots, setting the stage for official government approval. Japan started administering booster shots this month with Pfizer Inc vaccines. The panel agreed Moderna...
BERLIN (Reuters) – The German parliament’s budget committee has made an additional 2.2 billion euros ($2.48 billion) of funds available for COVID-19 vaccine procurement, Germany’s health and finance ministers said on Wednesday. The vaccines are urgently needed amid the fourth wave of infections currently sweeping the country,...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Germany is running out of COVID-19 vaccines—even before Omicron can begin to wreak havoc. Angela Merkel's successor, Olaf Scholz, reaffirmed on Wednesday his goal as the...
The World Health Organization has deployed a rapid response task force to South Sudan to investigate a mysterious illness that has left at least 89 people dead. The ministry of health in South Sudan has reported fast-spreading illness in the northern town of Fangak, in the Jonglei state, which local scientists haven’t been able to identify.
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand will halve to three months the time between administering a second COVID-19 vaccine shot and a booster, a health official said on Monday, to try to strengthen immunity in anticipation of a local spread of the Omicron variant. Thailand has so far detected eight imported...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has still not handed over all the information needed for its flagship Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the World Health Organisation because of differences in regulatory standards, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. Moscow rushed to approve the Sputnik V shot for domestic...
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes new measures to tackle the spread of a coronavirus variant are necessary to better understand Omicron, his spokesman said on Monday, before an expected rebellion by some lawmakers in a parliamentary vote. Lawmakers will vote on Tuesday to approve the measures, which...
(Reuters) – Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) has told pharmacies that it cannot increase the number of COVID-19 rapid tests it delivers each day, The Telegraph reported late on Tuesday. Infections from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have risen in the United Kingdom with the number of...
