Gambling

Codere Online discloses ‘critical’ Buenos Aires debut

By James Ross
casinobeats.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCodere Online has heaped praise on a “critical milestone” in the group’s global expansion plans, after the online gaming and sports betting operator went live in the Argentine city of Buenos Aires. The brand offers its digital gambling services through an initial five-year license granted by...

casinobeats.com

casinobeats.com

Grupo Slots and GiG go live with Jugadon in Buenos Aires

Argentine premium gaming and entertainment group Grupo Slots has seen Jugadon.bet.ar – the company’s online casino and sportsbook – go live in the City of Buenos Aires. Powered by Gaming Innovation Group, the launch marks a new entry for GiG, enabling it to add Argentina and the city of Buenos Aires to its growing list of licensed markets for it igaming platform, signifying an active presence in the regulated LatAm region.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Argentina: Several operators launch online gaming in Buenos Aires

Multiple operators have gone live with their online gambling products in the City of Beunos Aires, after receiving licences earlier this year. Madrid-based gaming operator Codere Online is offering sports betting and online casino services through www.codere.be.ar. “Beginning operations in the City of Buenos Aires represents a fundamental milestone in our business plan,” said Moshee Edree, managing director at Codere Online.
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Grupo Slots goes online in the City of Buenos Aires

Argentinian gaming and entertainment group Grupo Slots has launched its new iGaming offering in the City of Buenos Aires through a partnership with Gaming Innovation Group (GiG). Following an agreement last year, Grupo Slots has now gone live with its Jugadon.bet.ar online casino and sportsbook in the city, built with...
GAMBLING
soundsandcolours.com

Five Places to Get a Dose of Culture in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires is, like many large cities, an amalgamation of its influences. Between the gaucho culture of the past, the Spanish colonists, and the European immigrants who have flocked there since the end of World War II, Buenos Aires has become a unique city in South America. It has more...
WORLD
casinobeats.com

FBMDS continues LatAm expansion with Gametech collaboration

FBMDS has continued its expansion into the Latin American online casino scene as the company partners with Gametech. Under the terms of the partnership, FBMDS will make its gaming content available at the Vale Casino, a regulated interactive online casino operated by Gametech. Jason Drummond, chief executive officer at Gametech,...
GAMBLING
The Independent

From London to Buenos Aires, these have been named the best bars in the world

If you want your next cocktail to be really special, don’t just walk into any old establishment – kick things up a notch by going to one of the best bars on the planet.This year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Bars has been announced, with London-based watering holes making two appearances in the top five. Other entries include Shanghai bars with cocktail lists inspired by astrology, and art deco speakeasies in Mexico City.Here’s a glimpse into the top five, and a look at some of the quirkiest other bars on the list…The top five…1. Connaught Bar, London: The awards...
RESTAURANTS
casinobeats.com

StarCasinò agreement brings Stakelogic Italian depth

Stakelogic has deepened its presence in what the supplier lauds as a “significant market for us,” after taking its entire slots suite live with the Betsson Group’s StarCasinò brand in Italy. Under the terms of the agreement, players of the igaming entity will gain access to...
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

Spinomenal teams-up with Codere to enhance LatAm reputation

Igaming content provider Spinomenal has enhanced its reputation within the Latin America region as it teams-up with Mexican casino operator Codere. Under the terms of the partnership, Spinomenal has leveraged its localised experience to create a new slot title entitled En La Vida En La Cancha, which, according to the provider, takes inspiration from Codere’s sponsorship with Liga MX’s Club de Fútbol Monterrey, locally known as Rayados.
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

DWG titles go live in New Jersey via Resorts Digital Gaming link-up

Design Works Gaming has teamed up with New Jersey operator Resorts Digital Gaming in a partnership which will see its titles become available within the state. The first operator to sign DWG’s real money gaming content in the US, the deal will see igaming studio’s titles launch with resorts across both its Resorts Casino and Mohegan Sun brands, including resortscasino.com and mohegansuncasino.com.
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

Crown expecting to commence Sydney gaming operations in early 2022

Crown Resorts is anticipating opening the gaming floor of its $2.2bn Crown Sydney Hotel Resort during the early stages of next year, although the group does note that an official date is yet to be confirmed by the regulator. The company made the announcement in an investor briefing, in which...
GAMBLING

