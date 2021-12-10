ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Italy penalises Amazon for preferential treatment

By Justin Springham
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItaly’s competition regulator AGCM continued something of a clampdown on tech giants, slapping a hefty fine on Amazon for alleged preferential treatment a matter of weeks after tackling Google...

Reuters

Italy fines Amazon record $1.3 bln for abuse of market dominance

MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Amazon 1.13 billion euros ($1.28 billion) for alleged abuse of market dominance, in one of the biggest penalties imposed on a U.S. tech giant in Europe. Amazon said it "strongly disagreed" with the Italian regulator's decision...
BUSINESS
AFP

Italy hits Amazon with 1.1-billion-euro antitrust fine

Italian regulators hit Amazon with a massive 1.1-billion-euro ($1.3-billion) antitrust fine Thursday for allegedly abusing its dominance to push its logistics business, in the latest European action against US Big Tech. "What Amazon did (allegedly) is very typical of what the GAFA companies do, that is to say use a dominant position to push a related activity, in this case logistics services," Pierre Zelenko, a lawyer specialising in competition law at Linklaters in Paris, told AFP. - EU action - Last month, EU legislation to impose unprecedented restrictions on how US tech giants do business passed a first, significant hurdle, with a European Parliament committee approving their version of the Digital Markets Act. 
BUSINESS
