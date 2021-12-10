Italy penalises Amazon for preferential treatment

Italian regulators hit Amazon with a massive 1.1-billion-euro ($1.3-billion) antitrust fine Thursday for allegedly abusing its dominance to push its logistics business, in the latest European action against US Big Tech. "What Amazon did (allegedly) is very typical of what the GAFA companies do, that is to say use a dominant position to push a related activity, in this case logistics services," Pierre Zelenko, a lawyer specialising in competition law at Linklaters in Paris, told AFP. - EU action - Last month, EU legislation to impose unprecedented restrictions on how US tech giants do business passed a first, significant hurdle, with a European Parliament committee approving their version of the Digital Markets Act.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO