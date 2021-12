After over a decade since the first entry, Alan Wake 2 has finally been announced by Remedy Entertainment. The sequel was revealed via an eerie cinematic trailer during The Game Awards 2021, with live-action footage depicting the game’s style. This game is still early in development but the fact that it’s happening is enough reason to be excited. Remedy has been trying to get this project off the ground for years now and the team is thrilled to be working on it. But when can we get our hands on it and how will it play? Here’s what we know about the exciting follow-up to Alan Wake.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO