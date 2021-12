Play-to-earn is the term given to the increasingly popular business model in the gaming ecosystem that provides players with a chance to earn any form of in-game asset that can later be transferred to the world as a valuable resource. The most played game is Splinterlands- think Pokémon cards meet World of Warcraft characters. Investors are getting on board and realizing the tremendous value potential that goes hand in hand with the convergence of entertainment and financial incentives. But harsh skeptics remain, including those who compare the current play to earn models to nothing more than that of a Pyramid scheme.

