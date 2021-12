Propnight is a co-op, survival horror game where you can play with four teammates as a survivor or play by yourself as a killer. The game was developed by Fntastic, an indie video game company based in Yakutsk, Russia, and published by MYTONA. Initially, Propnight was planned to release today, Nov. 30, for the PC. However, due to the game developers suffering from a hacker attack, the game plans to release on Dec. 1, 2021, at 10 AM PST. As mentioned in the link within the tweet below, the developers apologized for the game delay and are offering players a bonus skin as a gift.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO