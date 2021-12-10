ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Scaling Agriculture on Mars

NASASpaceFlight.com
 6 days ago

Biosphere2 seems to have been too small to work. When I'm an eccentric billionaire I'll build Biosphere3 and see what's what. I'll go 50-50 witcha. You be the billionaire, and I''ll be the eccentric. Sometimes I just flat out don't get it. This was, basically, one...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Comments / 0

NASA

Testing Mars Sample Return

Teams across multiple NASA centers and the European Space Agency are working together to prepare a set of missions that would return the samples being collected by the Mars Perseverance rover safely back to Earth. From landing on the Red Planet and collecting the samples to launching them off the surface of Mars for their potential return to Earth, groundbreaking technologies and methods are being developed and tested. This video features some of that prototype testing underway for the proposed Sample Retrieval Lander, Mars Ascent Vehicle launch systems, and the Earth Entry System. A variety of testing is taking place at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, Marshall Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.
PASADENA, CA
NASASpaceFlight.com

Power options for a Mars settlement

You know, I'm barging into this thread after probably a dozen or more pages of not being in on the conversation so apologies if this is irrelevant or OT. But stupid thought: We're all arguing about using radiators to reject waste heat because there's basically no air to convect waste heat into, right? Everyone's going and talking about fourth power radiation laws like the first Mars base is going to have gleaming orange Children of a Dead Earth-style panels all over the place. (I will maintain that a big field of lower temperature radiators will be simpler and easier to maintain in the long run than say a smaller patch of much angrier NaK panels by the way, but I digress.)
ASTRONOMY
NASASpaceFlight.com

ESA - Mars Express updates

CNSA-ESA communication test successfully completed (after some challenges earlier on):. CLEP confirms the telecommunications tests between the Chinese rover Zhurong and ESA's orbiter Mars Express is a success. Transmission was "in the blind", since Zhurong and Mars Express cannot connect between themselves, ¡a true novelty at Mars!. I don't understand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Astronomy.com

50 years on Mars

Fifty years ago this November, three spacecraft were bearing down on Mars in a frantic race to become the first mission to orbit it. They were the survivors of a fleet of five. Of that group, two were NASA efforts: Mariner 8 and Mariner 9, jointly known as the Mariner Mars 71 Project. The other three were Soviet: M71-S (S for “Sputnik”), Mars 2, and Mars 3.
ASTRONOMY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Fusion with space related aspects thread

In particular, how to couple the power of the fusion reaction in a Z-pinch, for example, with a larger flow of propellant. Ideally, something more direct than going through thermal energy conversion systems to ionize a propellant but to ionize large volumes directly with the fusion debris, radiation and ideally neutrons as well.
ASTRONOMY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 66 Thread

Leaves cleaned from the Advanced Plant Habitat = proof of the second ever chile pepper harvest on the @Space_Station! Fresh food is a novelty in orbit, & veggies grown up here are even rarer but @ISS_Research is paving the way for missions to #Moon & #Mars (& also #tacotuesday) Senior...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship/BFR and science instruments

Mission costs today are astronomical because the spacecraft have to be one-off, incredibly complex, highly optimized designs. The spacecraft will be so much cheaper when you can just throw mass at the problems. With more fuel, more radiation shielding, bigger antennas and instruments, sturdier landing gear, etc, etc, a whole different world opens up. The difference is not just quantitative but profoundly qualitative.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Spacecraft discovers 'hidden water' in Mars Grand Canyon

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Who's up for an adventure? You just need to catch a crewed spacecraft to Mars, land near a massive canyon there and go in search of hidden water. The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) spacecraft has found evidence of "significant amounts of water" in the Valles Marineris canyon system on the red planet.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

A Spacecraft Orbiting the Moon Just Captured an Image of Saturn

Cameras can be finicky – especially ones primarily used for astronomy. When used for a purpose other than their intended one, sometimes they result in horribly muddled or blurry images. However, sometimes an image works out just right and provides a whole new perspective on a familiar scene. That’s what happened recently when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) turned one of its cameras toward one of astronomy’s favorite places – Saturn.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Moon rock collected by Apollo 17 astronauts reveals new details about lunar evolution

A lunar rock brought to Earth nearly half a century ago is revealing new information about the moon's complex history. NASA's Apollo 17 mission left the moon to return to Earth 49 years ago Tuesday (Dec. 14) and humanity hasn't been back to our natural satellite since. In a new study, researchers examined a moon rock collected by astronauts during Apollo 17. By measuring the composition of the rock, designated "troctolite 76535," scientists have found patterns that point to a 20-million-year cooling period during the moon's history, defying previous understanding of lunar evolution.
ASTRONOMY
TIME

Countries and Corporations Are Getting Cold Feet About Mining the Seabed For Minerals Essential to the Green Energy Transformation

Annual meetings of obscure international bodies to discuss the intricacies of maritime law in waters beyond national jurisdiction are not exactly must-see-TV. But this year I am paying very close attention to the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) general assembly in Jamaica (and online, due to pandemic travel restrictions) which concludes tomorrow. After all, the fate of the world’s oceans, or at least a significant chunk of them, is at stake. So too is the future of batteries for electric vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

NASA solar probe officially 'touches the sun' and lives to tell the tale

After spending 990 days speeding through the solar system and zipping around Venus and our home star, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has achieved the headline goal of its mission: It "touched the sun." More specifically, an instrument aboard the probe, which was launched on Aug. 12, 2018, notified scientists back...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers make major discovery in the animal kingdom

Researchers recently made a major discovery—14 new species of shrews, which is the largest number of new mammals described in a scientific paper since 1931. After a decade-long journey taking inventory of Indonesian shrews living on the island of Sulawesi, a group of scientists led by LSU mammologist Jake Esselstyn has identified 14 new endemic species.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

