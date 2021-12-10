Scaling Agriculture on Mars

You know, I'm barging into this thread after probably a dozen or more pages of not being in on the conversation so apologies if this is irrelevant or OT. But stupid thought: We're all arguing about using radiators to reject waste heat because there's basically no air to convect waste heat into, right? Everyone's going and talking about fourth power radiation laws like the first Mars base is going to have gleaming orange Children of a Dead Earth-style panels all over the place. (I will maintain that a big field of lower temperature radiators will be simpler and easier to maintain in the long run than say a smaller patch of much angrier NaK panels by the way, but I digress.)

